Chattanooga Horn Authority Struts Their Musical Stuff Saturday At Songbirds

In a music landscape increasingly shaped by digital production and stripped-down arrangements, the Chattanooga Horn Authority is a bold, brassy counterpoint—a living reminder of the era when rock bands weren’t afraid to bring a full horn section to the front of the stage.

This eight-piece ensemble has become one of the region’s most distinctive acts, blending technical precision with the kind of joyful, big-band energy that defined the FM radio generation. Their mission is simple but ambitious: keep horn-driven rock alive, loud, and thriving in the Scenic City.

The band’s set lists read like a curated tribute to the giants of the genre. Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears, Steely Dan, Van Morrison, Huey Lewis and the News—artists whose arrangements demanded not only skill but personality. And personality is exactly what the Chattanooga Horn Authority delivers.

When the organ growls, the drums shuffle, and the “three-headed horn monster” roars to life, the room shifts. It’s not mere nostalgia; it’s a celebration of a sound that still hits with the force of a brass-powered freight train.

Local venues and event organizers have taken notice. The band has become a high-energy staple at Hi-Fi Clyde’s, where late-night crowds pack the floor for sets that stretch well into the night. They’ve also become a go-to act for major community events, including Collegedale’s Freedom Festival, the City of Chattanooga’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop at Coolidge Park and providing the opening acts for nationally touring acts at Barrelhouse Ballroom and Riverfront Nights. This isn’t your local bar band—they’re a full-scale musical experience.

Part of the group’s charm lies in its members, who range in age from 40 to 70 and bring decades of musical experience to the stage. All are Chattanooga-area residents forming a lineup of seasoned musicians with deep local ties and impressive résumés. Their shared goal was to create something different—something bigger—than the typical cover-band circuit.

In a city with a rich musical heritage, the Chattanooga Horn Authority isn’t just preserving a genre—they’re elevating it. One soaring brass line at a time, they’re carving out a space all their own and reminding Chattanooga that some sounds never go out of style.

Chattanooga Horn Authority