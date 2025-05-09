Chattanooga Indie Rocker Jason Lyles Drops Explosive New Single “On Fire”

Chattanooga indie sci-fi rocker Jason Lyles has released his electrifying new single “On Fire,” a bold anthem channeling the chaos of our current moment — from climate catastrophe to economic collapse, war, and political dysfunction.

With searing guitar work and a shout-along hook, Lyles invites listeners to feel the flames and yell back.

“On Fire” blends gritty indie rock energy with the anthemic pulse of '90s alt-rock and a cinematic edge, driven by raw guitars, emotional vocals, and a haunting violin line. The sound is reminiscent of early Foo Fighters, Kings of Leon, and The Killers.

“This song is about how everything seems like it's unraveling — the environment, the economy, governments, global order — and yet we still have to get up, find joy, and be human,” says Lyles. “Sometimes all you can do is shout back.”

The track was produced by Andrew Preavett and features standout performances by Stephanie Brooks on violin and Gabe Lane on lead guitar. “On Fire” captures the anxiety of modern life, but also the urgency to live fully, defiantly, and joyfully.

The single arrives with a music video, featuring Lyles in his signature astronaut suit wandering through his home town of Chattanooga, rallying everyday people to join in and shout the iconic “HEY!” chorus. The result is a communal burst of catharsis and connection — a call to awareness and action that still finds room for fun.

“On Fire” is the latest release from Lyles’ upcoming concept album Suspensions of Disbelief, a genre-blending record that explores the tensions between science fiction escapism and the harsh realities of life on Earth.

Lyles’ music is now available on Spotify, Apple Music and additional streaming services with vinyl and CDs available on jasonlylesmusic.com.

Lyles performs throughout the southeast and midwest both solo acoustic and with his band, Jason Lyles and the Legimitizers.