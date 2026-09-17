Chattanooga Jazz Fest Announces Line Up For Free October Festival At The Choo Choo

The second annual Chattanooga Jazz Fest is back on Sunday, October 25th at the Chattanooga Choo Choo for a day full of free live music celebrating our city’s jazz artists.

The Chattanooga Jazz Fest is a community-organized music festival highlighting the city’s rich and evolving music scene.

Hosted in the Choo Choo Gardens, the Chattanooga Jazz Fest will spotlight underrepresented local jazz, blues, and funk artists in an inclusive and family-friendly environment.

This year’s festival will feature performances from 10+ local artists showcasing a variety of genres including Zowie Boyd, Jim Crumble, Karen Collins, the Monday Night Big Band, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Jazz Band.

There will be an all day-long market featuring arts, crafts, clothing, food, and beverages from local vendors along with fun activities for families hosted by St. Elmo Stroll around the Choo Choo Gardens.

The festival will close with the Jared White and Friends Open Jam at Wanderlinger Brewing Company. Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring their instruments and join host Jared White and his band for a free and inclusive community jam session. (Drums, bass amp, guitar amp, keyboard, and microphones provided)

Chattanooga Jazz Fest is founded/directed by Adam Stone, a Chattanooga-born professional musician and instructor.

“I have been playing music in Chattanooga since I was a child in academic bands and professionally since 2017,” said Stone. “Over the years, I’ve played and attended many of our city’s festivals and concert series and noticed a void when it comes to highlighting Chattanooga’s active jazz scene. We have world-class jazz artists of all backgrounds right here, and they deserve a platform to connect with wider audiences and inspire through their music.”

Chattanooga Jazz Fest is Sunday, Oct. 25th 11 AM – 7 PM at the Chattanooga Choo Choo. The afterparty is 7:30 – 9PM at Wanderlinger Brewing Co.

For more information about the Chattanooga Jazz Fest, visit www.chajazzfest.com