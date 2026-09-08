Chattanooga Launches City-Wide Karaoke Contest Beginning This Thursday

Chattanooga will launch a multi-week city-wide Karaoke Contest this Thursday, September 10, inviting singers from across the region to participate.

The contest will run through October 10, culminating in the Finals on October 15 at Dave & Buster’s.

Each week, four popular venues will host karaoke competitions, giving participants multiple chances to take the stage and qualify for the finals. The event is free to participate, and all skill levels are welcome.

Weekly Karaoke Schedule:

Tuesdays

8 PM – 12 AM

Whiskey Cowgirl, 1819 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN

DJ Sue & Steven Underwood

Thursdays

7 PM – 10:30 PM

WXYZ Bar, 2090 Hamilton Pl, Chattanooga, TN

DJ Danz & Curtis Danz

Fridays

8 PM – 12 AM

Mas Tequila, 4134 Ringgold Rd, East Ridge, TN

DJ Fred & Fred Watson

Saturdays

9 PM – 1 AM

Backstage Bar, 29 Station St, Chattanooga, TN

Mr. Lister & Jay Young

The final night to compete at any of the four weekly locations is October 10, 2026. Top performers from each venue will advance to the City-Wide Finals.

The finalists will take the main stage at Dave & Buster’s on October 15, where they will compete for the top three cash prizes and the title of City-Wide Karaoke Champion.

Prizes:

1st Place – $300

2nd Place – $200

3rd Place – $100

All three winners will also earn the opportunity to perform live at the Walk Run Pedal Jamz Festival on October 31, 2026 at the Chattanooga Green (Ross’s Landing).