Originally from Toronto, Canada, Chattanooga-based soul-pop singer-songwriter Johnny Balik relocated to the Scenic City about a decade ago and has been building roots and cutting his teeth around town while also garnering an international following, with over 100,000 monthly Spotify listeners.

Balik will headline Songbirds this Saturday, November 21st, for the first time, and his latest EP, Love Again, is set to release this Friday, November 20th, with the lead single, “Need It Back,” out now on all streaming platforms.

The Chattanooga-based musician’s songs have amassed millions of streams, with his most popular hit track, “Honey,” sitting at over 20 million streams on Spotify, while other songs like “I Need It” have close to 11 million streams, further showcasing Balik’s wide reach and his music’s impact globally.

His latest EP is a seven-track project and is not only his first since the EP Take Me Home in 2021, but it is also his first time releasing music since 2024. The EP represents a bold new chapter for Balik, featuring his signature soothing, rich vocal prowess, coupled with impressive acoustic instrumentation and lyrics that showcase his growth as a father and musician.

When asked about what this album means to him, and how his approach to songwriting over time has evolved as life has, Balik mentioned leaning into the ambiguity in his songs, with them carrying much more depth now as he’s experienced more of life, and that living through those experiences helped shape and change him along with his songwriting.

“I've always written these sacred-slash-secular songs, but in my early years they were pretty simple, minimalist, easy-listening love songs. The biggest evolution with this EP is that I'm leaning fully into that ambiguity: these songs can be heard as relationship songs, or as being about your relationship with God, or with a family member.

They deal with love, loss, and grief, and they carry a lot more depth now because I've lived more life. I've walked through my own experiences of love and loss, and all of that is baked in. Writing and releasing these songs has honestly brought me a tremendous amount of healing, and my hope is that it passes even a small sliver of that on to whoever's listening, and helps them through whatever they're going through.”

Balik went on to discuss what being a local Chattanooga musician means to him, mentioning his love and respect for the music scene here, with his upcoming show at Songbirds being somewhat of a flag planted in the ground for him, staking Chattanooga as his home.

“Being a Chattanooga musician is something I didn't always claim. For years my bios said Toronto, even though I've lived here almost a decade. I'm still not totally sure why. I think part of it is that Chattanooga isn't seen as a "hub" the way other cities are. But the truth is I've always loved and respected the scene here. Chattanooga's kind of a hidden gem, and a lot of the musicians here are too; they might not have big follower counts, but that takes nothing away from how good they are.

I cut my teeth playing cover sets and opening gigs around town; places like Rhythm & Brews gave me some of my earliest shots. So this show at Songbirds is me planting my flag here, staking my claim, and watering my roots. I've got a global, dispersed audience. A lot of them have never even heard of Chattanooga, so part of this is wanting to put on for my city out in the world, and become a bigger part of the community that's always inspired me. The scene here is on the up and up, and I'm honored to be part of it.”