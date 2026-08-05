Chattanooga's Own Blake Worthington String Band Brings Original Bluegrass To Songbirds

The Blake Worthington String Band is quickly becoming a compelling force in the Chattanooga music scene, delivering a sound that’s as acoustically electrifying as it is deeply rooted.

The Blake Worthington String Band features Blake’s authentic vocals and refined guitar work, joined by some of Scenic City’s finest pickers, creating an immersive experience with every show.

The lineup includes:

John Benjamin Davis (Fiddle): Known as one of Chattanooga’s most versatile and original players weaving intricate melodies and soaring improvisations that anchor the band’s folk and bluegrass core.

Patrick Dugan (Mandolin): Dugan’s nimble, percussive mandolin picking provides a crucial layer of syncopation and sparkle, bridging the gap between traditional Appalachian music and modern rock dynamics.

Taylor Brown (Upright Bass): Brown lays down the essential groove with a thunderous, yet agile, upright bass foundation, driving the band’s energetic rhythms.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the Blake Worthington String Band and take in a refreshing evening of real, original, acoustic music!

Not Your Brother’s Bluegrass Band is kicking off they night, and they are an all-female Americana supergroup from Chattanooga, Tennessee. The band consists of multi-instrumentalists Emerald Butler, Emma Debbose, Jade Watts, and Tigris Nevans. With rich harmonies, roots-soaked originals, and timeless tunes, Not Your Brother’s Bluegrass brings a fresh perspective to roots music.

Blake Worthington String Band