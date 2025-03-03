Chattanooga's Caleb Lovely Named Tennessee Songwriters Week Finalist

One of seven Tennessee Songwriters Week finalists impressed judges, the crows and fellow songwriters at Bessie Smith Cultural Center located in the historic ML King District in Chattanooga, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development announced.

Caleb Lovely competed against 13 other songwriters to win the showcase with his original song “Triggers”. Six other showcase events are taking place across Tennessee this week, including at Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis, The Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, Ole Red in Gatlinburg, Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Temple Theatre in Portland and The Franklin Theatre.

Caleb Lovely is the multi-talented artist you will want to watch. He is a breath of fresh country air that will magnify the way you experience music. Having been raised in an abusive childhood, Lovely was doomed to fail. But against all odds, he turned his past trials and triumphs into songs that will forever move you - physically and emotionally.

The showcase, presented by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Chattanooga Tourism celebrates the craft that put Tennessee on the map: songwriting in all genres of music.

“Every song starts with an amazing songwriter and Chattanooga has a diverse group of talented creatives that are a part of our city’s culture,” said Donna Elle Harrison, showcase emcee and Director of Cultural Tourism for Chattanooga Tourism Co. “From intimate venues, to live stages throughout the city, each performer brings something special to our city and that is what makes us the welcoming Chattanooga.”

Each of the seven finalists earn the opportunity to perform at The Bluebird Cafe during a private event in March with music industry professionals, a branded commemorative Taylor guitar, two-night stay in Nashville, $100 gift card for travel and one-year membership to Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI). During the qualifying rounds, songwriters performed at more than 50 venues, museums, attractions and cafes including regionally at Barrelhouse Ballroom, Barking Legs Theater, Redbud, Davis Wayne’s, Gate 11 Distillery, Puckett’s Restaurant Chattanooga and Dragon’s Roast to advance to the showcase events.

Through the years Chattanooga’s music scene has truly grown. Venues are continuing to open, allowing local and traveling musicians to showcase their creative work. This city’s wellspring of musical artistry is fed by a deep river of iconic performers, such as Norman Blake and Bessie Smith, and contemporaries like Grant Bias and Usher.

From breweries to public spaces, to museums, to pubs and coffee shops, musicians can be discovered all around the Scenic City. Chattanooga’s current music scene is eclectic, expansive, and delightfully alive. Bessie Smith Cultural Center, the host of the Chattanooga Showcase, preserves and celebrates African American history and culture in Chattanooga through art, education, research and entertainment.

Previous Tennessee Songwriters Week Chattanooga showcase finalist Katrina Barclay performed as a special guest during the showcase, playing their original songs for the audience.

Helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the seventh annual Tennessee Songwriters Week supports music venues, provides songwriters with live performance opportunities in all genres of music, drives visitation and inspires travelers to experience the state's musical stories, history, attractions and venues. Since its inception in 2019, more than 4,000 songwriters have shared their original songs on Tennessee stages during the annual celebration each February.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development partners with The Bluebird Cafe, NSAI, Taylor Guitars, music venues and local convention and visitors’ bureaus, chambers and partners across the state, all committed to make sure songwriters can share their original work onstage with other writers.