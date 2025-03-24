Chattanooga's Make Music Day Celebration Needs Your Input And Ideas

This past Thursday morning the organizers for Make Music Day Chattanooga 2025 held their ZOOM launch meeting reviewing what took place at least year’s event and what they hope to accomplish for this year’s Music Day on June 21, 2025.

SoundMind Creative Strategies and Make Music Day Chattanooga festival organizer, Janelle Drake, said last year marked the triumphant return of the event after a brief hiatus of about three years.

She said last year’s Make Music Day was Chattanooga’s largest celebration yet, featuring 100 performances across 44 locations, making it the biggest Make Music Day event in the state and ranking among the top 10 largest celebrations nationally and internationally.

“This is what it looks like when Chattanooga comes out and collaborates and we really do make waves,” she said. “This is not something that just happens in Chattanooga. It is a global celebration and it is presented nationally and internationally by the NAM Foundation and Make Music Alliance.”

Based on last year’s success organizers hope to reach new goals for 2025. Drake said they’d like to see an increase and have greater student participation and platforms.

“When you think about the future of music anywhere it starts with the children and so we want to make sure that we are intentionally including them, that we give them platforms and let them know that they're appreciated,” Drake said adding that Songbirds is partnering with them to make this goal attainable.

Drake said they also want to improve and increase event promotion.

“I'm working with some company on how we can equip and empower our local venues and performers and anyone else that's hosting events on how to properly promote their events and build the audience,” she said.

Another goal this year is to educate the community on the importance and impact of local music.

“I'm not originally from Chattanooga,” she said. “I'm from Nashville, Tennessee, but I've been in Chattanooga for a very long time, and I've just had the opportunity to work up close and really get a first-hand look at the amazing talent that is here. We want to make sure that we elevate that message far and wide.”

Lastly Drake said they want to have a longer celebration runway.

“There are amazing things that are happening in Chattanooga throughout the summer, and in particular in June and we want to make sure we take advantage of that,” she said.

She said they would be celebrating and highlighting any and all musica event throughout the month culminating with the event on June 21.

Drake said everyone is welcome to participate. Artists, event venues, business owners, students, educators and music lovers.

River City Company’s VP of Marketing and Communication, Dawn Hjelseth said Make Music Day is an event that takes place across the city, not just in the downtown area.

“Wherever you might be, Make Music Day can Be a part of this celebration,” she said adding if someone was looking to add an event within the downtown district, River City Company would help support the function.

Hjelseth said Chattanooga Tourism will help promote the event as well. She said folks with planned event leading up to Make Music Day should make sure those event details get placed on the Tourism event calendar.

ARTS Build Programs and Grant Coordinator Brianna Jones said their organization is excited to be a part of this event.

“We have Arts week coming up the last week of April and the idea is to highlight all of the different artistic efforts around Chattanooga and Hamilton County and give them a platform and spotlight much like what we do with Make Music Day,” she said. “There is a lot of power about communicating what's going.”

Drake said those interested in performing or hosting events need to visit the website and create a profile. She said the performers and venues will be matched up. Once the matches are made Drake encouraged participants to promote their musical events.

Drake said they are seeking volunteers to lead a few special projects.

Last year they held a bucket drumming session in East Lake Park, led by Eastlake Expression Engine. Drake said she hopes they take up the lead for that event again this year but encouraged anyone open to helping out to do so.

She is also looking for middle or high school band leaders to help them organize the Sousapalooza. This event celebrates the timeless music of John Philip Sousa.

Lastly, she needs someone to help organize the circle singing group.

If you want more information, want to volunteer or help lead an event, visit makemusicday.org/chattanooga/