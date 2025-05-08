Chattanooga's Own Dock Party Headlines Songbirds Fundraiser

Get ready for a night of high-energy indie rock with Dock Party, the Chattanooga-based band that's been making waves with their electrifying live shows.

Known for their dynamic stage presence and crowd-engaging performances, this four-piece group—Stuart Brown and Sid Cheemakoti on guitar and vocals, Colin Sanders on bass, and Henry Clark on drums—brings a fresh, unfiltered energy that sets them apart from the rest.

Whether it's ripping through indie rock covers or delivering their own original songs from their EP Sailboats, Dock Party makes every show an unforgettable experience.

Since their first performance on an actual dock, the band has played everywhere from house parties to some of Chattanooga’s most beloved venues such as Barrelhouse Ballroom and a sold out performance at Songbirds last April. Show after show they bring the same passion that first got them hooked on performing.

From house shows to packed venues, Dock Party brings the kind of energy that makes a room feel alive. Their sets are loud, tight, and always unpredictable—whether it's a spontaneous jam or the bassist weaving through the crowd mid-song. It’s not just a show; it’s a band having the time of their lives, and making sure everyone else is too.

Want to feel even better about buying your ticket? This show is a fundraiser for Songbirds' music education programs! Thanks to the generous support of Dock Party.

Dock Party — A Songbirds Fundraiser