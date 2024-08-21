Chattanooga's Own The Afternooners To Headline Riverfront Nights

Riverfront Nights is back on Ross’s Landing for their next to last show of the series this Saturday, August 24 with The Afternooners as headliner.

A group of five guys from Chattanooga with an eclectic sound, since 2017 The Afternooners have performed throughout the southeast. They explore the sounds of jazz, blues, alt rock, and reggae, and are always branching out to new genres and reaching new heights. In 2021, they released their debut full-length LP, Peace & Panic. In celebration, they played atop The Southern Belle Riverboat with a sold-out cruise.

Opener Et Cetera is making their Riverfront Nights debut this Saturday. The Chattanooga natives take a seamless, extensive exploration into a broad spectrum of musical genres including rock, prog, funk, country, and jazz. With their blazing guitar leads and tight pocket grooves, they create a unique experience that will have attendees moving and grooving before they even realize it.

This week marks the thirteenth in the 14-week series providing Chattanooga with free music, great food vendors, and a family-friendly venue. In addition, this year marks 20 years of Outdoor Chattanooga, and to celebrate, they are hosting Chattanooga’s end-of-summer riverside celebration this weekend.

Held at Ross’s Landing at the heat of the year, Chatt Town Cool Down is an escape from the summer heat and a splash into refreshing and relaxing fun on the water. This free event offers activities to help attendees embrace nature and build confidence in outdoor adventures. Mayor Tim Kelly will make remarks to commemorate the anniversary.

Mickey McCamish with Friends of the Festival noted, “We’ve been fortunate to enjoy great weather so far this series, but we are always weather aware. We ask all attendees to be prepared for rain or shine shows and keep an eye on our social media pages for updates regarding severe weather.” McCamish added that any weather related updates will be posted on Riverfront Nights Facebook, Instagram, and X pages.

Friends of the Festival cautions guests not to drink and drive after attending Saturday’s show. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office joins the list of sponsors for the month of August, and their goal is to reduce Tennessee traffic fatalities as part of the nation's vision “Toward Zero Deaths.”

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com.