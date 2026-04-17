Chattanooga's Post-Hardcore Band FieldHockey To Take Over Songbirds

Fast-rising post-hardcore alt-metal band, FieldHockey, is set to take the stage at Songbirds on Saturday, April 18th, for a night of high-energy songs chalked full of raw vocals, heavy guitar riffs, and a post-hardcore sound that is very mosh-friendly.

The Chattanooga local band is led at the helm by Enon Harris, and the band formed in Chattanooga in 2019, with a soundscape that was initially steeped more in the world of pop-punk, though it has gradually evolved over time into a heavier, DIY, post-hardcore sound.

Fieldhockey’s music today feels fun, energetic, and at times aggressive; however, there is a sense of introspectiveness to their lyrics, which often deal with more tender and universal themes like relationships and personal struggles, as well as heartache, identity, and growth.

In speaking with Enon about the history of the band, he discussed how they originally formed and what people can expect from a FieldHockey live show.

“Funny enough, nobody actually knew anybody in the band in the beginning; it all came together through a mix of using Facebook and Bandmix. I was the last entry to the very beginning of what would later become FieldHockey, with Brad reaching out and finding our first guitarist and Justin, our bassist. It was a rough idea of ‘punk’ with all of us coming at it from different angles.

First and foremost, we aim for you to have a good time. If you are into reading into things a bit more, you can also get a little emotional. With everything as crazy as it is in the outside world, our whole goal is to give you everything that we have onstage and make sure you walk away feeling something.”

Harris went on to speak on what it means to him and other members of the band to represent Chattanooga in the post-hardcore scene, with Harris suggesting that while they have faced challenges in playing certain venues in the city again, they have realized how important the Chattanooga scene is when playing outside the Scenic City.

“I always looked up to the bigger bands in the scene at that time and specifically remember coming out to a Heartstrings reunion show and feeling how the love and energy there was just amazing. I'm reminiscing now. We have faced challenges mainly in the sense of the venues we have played. I believe we have played a ton of different venues in the area, but it was always difficult getting the return shows.

As we have played more outside of our local area, we have realized that so many people in other markets love the idea of playing in Chattanooga. I think it is maybe the idea of, "You don’t see how important it is, but you come from it," but nearly everywhere and everybody that we have played with, there is a sense they always want to know about the scene.”

When asked about the band’s plan for the next few years, or if there are any upcoming projects or events to look forward to, Harris mentioned that they will be debuting a new song at their show at Songbirds, as well as releasing the band’s first EP in the fall of 2026.

“With the summer comes Summerfest, and everybody is excited for that. The summer also comes along with the release of the new song that you will hear at Songbirds. With the fall, I can’t wait for the release of our first EP since the beginning of the band and, of course, Warped Tour in November. That is something that is for sure on everybody’s mind. We expect much more in 2027 and hope Chattanooga is ready to come along on the ride with us.”

FieldHockey