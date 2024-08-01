Chattanooga Selected As New Home Of IBMA’s World Of Bluegrass

The Chattanooga Tourism Co., in partnership with the General Assembly, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, and the International Bluegrass Music Association, are pleased to announce that Chattanooga has been selected as the new home of IBMA’s World of Bluegrass multi-day event in 2025, 2026, and 2027, with the inaugural event taking place Sept. 16-20, 2025.

“Tennessee is proud to welcome IBMA’s World of Bluegrass to Chattanooga. This event is not only a testament to our state’s vibrant cultural heritage but also a significant economic driver for our communities,” said Chairwoman Patsy Hazlewood. “We are excited to support this event that will bring Bluegrass enthusiasts together in our city and give us an opportunity to showcase Tennessee and Chattanooga to an audience coming from literally around the world.”

Barry White, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Tourism Co., said “We are extremely excited to bring this event to Chattanooga and highlight our city’s flourishing cultural scene, while also generating economic returns to our community.”

The five day WOB event, scheduled for Sept. 16-20, 2025, will feature a convention, tradeshow, awards show, artist showcases across downtown, and a two-day live music festival with top bluegrass artists worldwide.

The Tourism Co. estimates the 2025 WOB event will attract 18K+ overnight visitors and more than 45K+ including day visitors, generate $30.1 million in economic impact, and yield $1.1 million in state tax revenue. Visitor spending will support local jobs and additional tax revenues, benefiting multiple industries beyond tourism.

"In our mission to spread the music, IBMA considered 30+ destinations for a new home. While other cities could offer the necessary commitment, the passion and enthusiasm of the people of Chattanooga truly stood out. We are incredibly grateful for the support from the state of Tennessee and the welcoming spirit of Chattanooga. This city’s unique charm and hospitality makes it a perfect home for WOB artists and guests,” said Ken White, executive director of IBMA.

Commissioner Mark Ezell of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development added, “We are ready to welcome the world’s largest events to Tennessee stages. IBMA’s World of Bluegrass is a great way to showcase our rich musical heritage, and the very goal of the Special Event Fund is to support local partners as they pursue and secure high-value events like this that represent tremendous economic benefit for Tennessee businesses.”

For more information on IBMA’s World of Bluegrass and how to participate, visit VisitChattanooga.com/WOB.