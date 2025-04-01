Chattanooga Singer/Songwriter Catherine Campbell’s New Song Is Wonderful

Conventional wisdom suggests you can’t please everyone. But it’s hard for me to imagine anyone who wouldn’t find this song pleasing.

This is Long Hair by Chattanooga singer/songwriter Catherine Campbell. If you frequent the Woodshop or the Cherry Street Tavern, you’ve probably seen her perform. With just a guitar and her uniquely powerful voice she can transfix an audience.

She’s got lots of fantastic songs I think you should check out, but I’m especially fond of this one. It strikes a great balance between funny and sad, playful and profound. It’s a cautionary song about those superficial qualities that can be oh-so-alluring, but sometimes empty.

The verses are presented as a series of questions posed to a friend. She acknowledges that his guy does have great hair, tattoos, a motorbike and a punk band… but is he an interesting man?

These are questions everyone can relate to. Okay, you may have personally never fallen for a punk singer with a motorbike, but we’ve all been attracted to the wrong person before. Maybe he had a sweet jet ski, or she had a really impressive collection of Beanie Babies. It’s easy to personalize this song with a few substitutions.

And this recording just sounds great! After seeing Catherine live many times over the years, I’ve grown used to hearing her songs performed solo. It’s lots of fun to hear the song come to life with a full band arrangement. That piano is an especially effective touch, adding just the right wistful feeling. After all, it’s a song about longing.

If you want to see Catherine Campbell live, she will perform Saturday April 12th at the Woodshop Listening Room along with Alva Leigh and a DJ set from Dixon Blake Callahan. The Woodshop’s new menu features BBQ, so come hungry. Doors open at 5, music starts at 7, and there is a $10 cover charge.