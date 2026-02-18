Chattanooga Symphony, Chattanooga Youth Symphony Present Finlandia Side-By-Side

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the Chattanooga Youth Symphony joins the CSO onstage for a special Side-by-Side collaboration during select works, highlighting the mentorship and artistic legacy that connect today’s professional musicians with tomorrow’s.

Together, CSO musicians and CYS students set the stage with Smetana’s The Moldau, evoking the glistening river that flows through Bohemia into Prague. The CSO then takes center stage for Tim Hinck’s Prairie Nightscape, a quietly radiant snapshot of dawn breaking across wide open land.

From there, Milhaud’s Le Bœuf sur le toit brings a whirlwind of Brazilian melodies and French playfulness—quirky, jazzy, and irresistibly fun—followed by Schumann’s expansive and joyful “Rhenish” Symphony, inspired by the majesty of the Rhine.

The evening culminates with a powerful return to the Side-by-Side format as CYS students rejoin the CSO for Sibelius’ Finlandia, a proud and urgent call for resilience. With both CSO Ilya Ram and Ismael Sandoval sharing the podium and generations of musicians sharing the stage, this performance is a celebration of artistic excellence, education, and the future of orchestral music in our community.

The concert will be held Wednesday, February 19 at Memorial Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased here.

Join us before the concert at 6:45 PM for an informative talk about the night's program with conductors Ilya Ram and Ismael Sandoval, joined by composer Tim Hinck.

What to expect:

Two conductors, one stage, and a full evening of color and character

From prairie light to symphonic thunder

A collaboration across generations, on one stage, spotlighting the CYS

A night of pride, passion, and partnership

This performance is part of the CSO’s 25-26 Season: Reflection. This season is the first chapter of Unspoken: Our Story Through Sound, a journey that spans three seasons—an experience that weaves together the tapestry of our past, present, and future.

Each season is a chapter in this larger narrative, exploring time, transformation, and vision, with music as the connecting force that bridges generations and perspectives. Whether you’re with us from the beginning or joining us along the way, together we create a living, breathing story that belongs to all of us.