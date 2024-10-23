Chattanooga Symphony Launches OVERTURE Group For Young Professionals

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera is proud to announce the launch of OVERTURE, a new young professionals group aimed at cultivating a vibrant and engaged community of young professionals who are passionate about music.

OVERTURE is designed for individuals aged 21 to 40 who share a passion for the arts and aspire to be leaders in the cultural and creative landscape of Chattanooga.

The group will offer exclusive access to special events, networking opportunities with CSO leadership, and engagement with musicians and other like-minded professionals.

“We are thrilled to introduce OVERTURE to Chattanooga’s young professionals,” said Susan Caminez, Executive Director of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera. “This initiative is an important step in building the next generation of arts supporters and advocates, ensuring the future of our symphony and opera for years to come.”

The official Happy Hour launch party will take place on Thursday, October 24, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Yellow Racket Records, located at 2311 E Main St and will kick off an exciting season of events and experiences.

Attendees will enjoy an evening of live music, drinks for purchase, 50% off all classical records and the chance to connect with other emerging professionals in the area. It’s an opportunity to not only support the arts but to foster a deeper relationship with the CSO and contribute to its ongoing impact in Chattanooga.

To RSVP and learn more about OVERTURE and future events, visit www.chattanoogasymphony.org