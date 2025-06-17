Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Announces Start Of '25-'26 Season: Reflection

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera is delighted to invite everyone to embark on UNSPOKEN – OUR STORIES THROUGH SOUND, an extraordinary three-year musical journey.

This transformative experience weaves the threads of their past, present, and future into a shared narrative, uniting everyone through the universal language of music.

It begins now, with Chapter 1: Reflection. The 25-26 Season is a celebration of their history—with each performance, they explore the triumphs, challenges, and transformative moments that have shaped them.

In the Barnett & Company Masterworks Series, we’re swept into the great currents of musical storytelling—from the shimmering seas of La Mer to the mighty Rhine in Schumann’s Third. Embark on a journey across the Atlantic with Dvorák’s Cello Concerto and Amy Beach’s Gaelic Symphony, and stand together in awe before the emotional force of Verdi’s Requiem.

The First Horizon Foundation Pops Series brings the joy back home— festive favorites, unforgettable film scores, and an epic ’80s throwback you won’t want to miss.

Brand new this season is the Front Row Series—intimate settings, unexpected venues, great music. Front row isn’t a seat—it’s an experience. Don’t miss specials including the evocative Velvet Chair Experience, blending the timeless with the contemporary, and the well-loved Messiah.

These are more than concerts; they are memories—shared, personal, and powerful.

Get the complete schedule as well as ticket information at chattanoogasymphony.org/events

Opening Night: La Mer

Bold! Beautiful! Brilliant! The CSO kicks off the 25-26 season - Reflection - and Ilya Ram’s first season as Music Director with four stunning pieces that blur genres, cross continents, and set the tone for our musical journey.

September 11, 2025, 7:30 PM

Memorial Auditorium

Adult: $35 to $114

From ocean waves to city rhythms, from Paris to New York, William Grant Still’s Festive Overture sets things in motion with energy and joy. We continue traveling the U.S.A. with George Gershwin’s Concerto in F, full of swagger, lyricism, and that unmistakable snap of jazz—performed by the international rising star Ying Li.

We then sail across the ocean on waves of color with Lili Boulanger’s D'un matin de printemps, bright and fleeting as its title suggests. The evening culminates with a Tsunami of sound - Debussy’s masterpiece La Mer: a breathtaking depiction of the sea’s power and mystery, bringing the concert to an evocative and majestic close.