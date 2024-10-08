Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Presents Free Family Concerts This Weekend

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera is thrilled to present this season's Family Concert Series, inspired by the beloved children's book "The Little Engine That Could."

This free performance, generously supported by the City of Chattanooga, promises a blend of storytelling and symphonic music uniquely designed for children and their families.

The concert will feature a 45-minute program, starting with a mini-concert by the talented musicians of the CSO Wind Quintet, followed by a captivating narrated performance of "The Little Engine That Could."

The narration will be provided by Read20, with Spanish narration by Semillas TN, ensuring an inclusive experience for all attendees.

Pre-concert activities will start one hour prior to the show, offering an instrument petting zoo and interactive craft-making that relates to the story, adding to the immersive experience. Each attending family will receive a copy of the book, encouraging the joy of reading and music at home.

We invite families to join us for this extraordinary journey of music and storytelling, fostering imagination and a love for the arts among young audience members. Although the event is free, ticket reservations are appreciated to ensure everyone can be accommodated.

October 11, 4:30 PM at the East Lake Duck Pond

October 12, 3:00 PM at the Soddy Daisy Round Gym

October 13, 3:00 PM at the Chattanooga Choo Choo Garden

For more information and to reserve your tickets, please visit Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Events.