Chattanooga Symphony Presents Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera will present Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert featuring composer John Williams’ Grammy-winning score performed live to the film.

Fans will experience the scope and grandeur of this beloved film in a live symphonic concert experience led by conductor Ben Palmer on Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, November 8 at 3:00 PM at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

Tickets for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert start at $35, with 50% discounts available for students and children. Tickets are available at ChattSymphony.org or through the CSO Box Office at 423-267-8583.

The concerts take place the same weekend as Chattanooga Comic Con, making November 7-8 a prime weekend for fans of science fiction, fantasy and pop culture in downtown Chattanooga.

Since the release of the first Star Wars movie 50 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic RIAA platinum-certified soundtrack featuring seventeen score cues composed by legendary Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning composer John Williams.

Following the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, the rebels scatter after the Empire attacks their base on the ice planet, Hoth. Han Solo and Princess Leia are pursued by the Imperial fleet, while Luke Skywalker trains in the way of the Force with Jedi Master Yoda. Sensing his friends are in danger, Luke rushes to rescue them and finds himself confronting Darth Vader, who reveals a shocking truth.

The concerts take place the same weekend as Chattanooga Comic Con, making November 7-8 a prime weekend for fans of science fiction, fantasy and pop culture in downtown Chattanooga.

The presentation is licensed by Disney Concerts.

The performance is sponsored by the First Horizon Foundation and O'Shaughnessy & Carter, PLLC, with guest artists made possible through the generous support of Leslie M. Westbrook and Paolo Frigerio.