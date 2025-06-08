Chattanooga Youth Symphony Hosting Open Auditions For The 25-26 Season

Auditions for the 25-26 Chattanooga Youth Symphony are now open.

As the region’s premier youth orchestra, the CYS is dedicated to developing the next generation of outstanding musicians and leaders.

They provide a rigorous and inspiring orchestral experience for talented young performers who are eager to advance their musical skills, grow as leaders, and engage with a community of peers equally committed to high achievement.

Members of the Chattanooga Youth Symphony benefit from unique opportunities to work alongside professional musicians and the Music Director of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, gaining invaluable mentorship and insight into the world of professional performance.

Their program offers enriching repertoire, high-caliber instruction, and a vibrant, supportive environment that fosters both artistic growth and lasting connections.

This season, members of the CYS will have the opportunity to perform with the CSO in a side-by-side concert.

If you know of any young musicians that would be a good fit, please send them their way.

Instruments accepted:

Violin

Viola

Cello

Bass

Flute

Clarinet/Bass Clarinet

Oboe

Bassoon

Trumpet

French Horn

Trombone/Bass Trombone

Tuba

Percussion

Harp

Piano

Some repertoire to be studied includes:

Bernstein - Overture to Candide

Beethoven - Symphony No. 6

Schumann - Symphony No. 3

Shostakovich - Festive Overture

Elgar - Enigma Variations

...and more

CYS Audition materials and instructions for the 2025-2026 season are available at chattanoogasymphony.org/csoyo-audition-materials/

Complete audition information is available at app.getacceptd.com/cys