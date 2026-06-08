The Countdown To Chester Frost Park's "Lakeside Live!" Concert Officially Begins

The countdown is officially on: in just days, Hamilton County Parks and Recreation will welcome the community to the inaugural season of Lakeside Live!, a free summer concert series at Chester Frost Park that combines live music, family-friendly activities, food vendors, and the natural beauty of one of the region's most beloved parks.

The series kicks off Saturday, June 13, with Captain Mike & The Shipwrecked, a nationally recognized Jimmy Buffett tribute band known for its high-energy performances and tropical party atmosphere. Local favorite James Snider with Fresh Mind will open the evening.

Made possible through the generous support of the Riverview Foundation, Lakeside Live! is the first concert series of its kind at Chester Frost Park and is designed to create memorable summer experiences for residents and visitors alike.

"Lakeside Live! is more than a concert it's an opportunity for families to build a great day at Chester Frost Park," said Karen Shostak, Deputy Director of Hamilton County Parks and Recreation. "Spend the day at the beach, bring your dog to the dog park, ride bikes, maybe camp for the weekend, then enjoy live music on the lake. All of that is possible during Lakeside Live! show dates."

For Chester Frost Park Superintendent Mike Neal, the series is an opportunity to showcase everything the park has to offer.

"Chester Frost Park has always been a place where families make memories, and Lakeside Live! gives us a new way to bring the community together on the waterfront," said Mike Neal, Superintendent of Chester Frost Park. "We're excited to welcome guests for music, food, camping, and summer fun."

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and arrive early to enjoy the full experience. Admission and parking are completely free. Food vendors will be on-site, and camping opportunities are available throughout the park for those who want to turn concert night into a weekend getaway.

The 2026 Lakeside Live! lineup includes:

June 13

Captain Mike & The Shipwrecked

Opening Act: James Snider with Fresh Mind

July 11

Rubiks Groove

August 15

Amber Carrington

Opening Act: Bella Lamb and the Boys

All concerts take place at Chester Frost Park. 2277 Gold Pointe Circle N., Hixson. Family activities begin at 4:00 p.m., “doors” open at 6:00 p.m., music begins at 7:00 p.m.

Hamilton County Parks and Recreation invites the community to gather by the lake, enjoy live music under the stars, and help launch a new summer tradition.

For event updates and additional information, follow Hamilton County Parks and Recreation on Facebook and Instagram.