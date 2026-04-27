Chickamauga Hosts 34th Annual Boxcar Pinion Forever Bluegrass Festival

The 34th Annual Boxcar Pinion Bluegrass Festival will be held in the historic Show Barn at Mountain Cove Farms in the beautiful McLemore Cove, where the Music meets the Mountains.

In this intimate, up-close and personal setting, we will be presenting many well-known performers.

Many of our area’s finest musicians from the hot local bluegrass scene, along with new, up and coming bands, will be on hand for an unparalleled three days of superb music performances.

These bands will be performing…

Brad Kaylor & Mineral Bluff

The Kevin Prater Band

Fast Track

The Crowe Brothers

Lorraine Jordon & Carolina Road

The Kody Norris Show

Briar Creek

Pointe South

Passenger Creek

The High Stuarts

Owen, Eb & Em

Grassy Creek

Bluegrass Volunteers

Francis Mooney & Fontanna Sunset

The Landon Fitzpatrick Band

Campsites and tickets are still available at the gate, so come on out and join for some awesome scenery, delicious eats and the best show around.