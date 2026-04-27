Chickamauga Hosts 34th Annual Boxcar Pinion Forever Bluegrass Festival

The 34th Annual Boxcar Pinion Bluegrass Festival will be held in the historic Show Barn at Mountain Cove Farms in the beautiful McLemore Cove, where the Music meets the Mountains.
In this intimate, up-close and personal setting, we will be presenting many well-known performers.
Many of our area’s finest musicians from the hot local bluegrass scene, along with new, up and coming bands, will be on hand for an unparalleled three days of superb music performances.
These bands will be performing…
- Brad Kaylor & Mineral Bluff
- The Kevin Prater Band
- Fast Track
- The Crowe Brothers
- Lorraine Jordon & Carolina Road
- The Kody Norris Show
- Briar Creek
- Pointe South
- Passenger Creek
- The High Stuarts
- Owen, Eb & Em
- Grassy Creek
- Bluegrass Volunteers
- Francis Mooney & Fontanna Sunset
- The Landon Fitzpatrick Band
Campsites and tickets are still available at the gate, so come on out and join for some awesome scenery, delicious eats and the best show around.