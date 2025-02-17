Clive Carroll And Rick Price Combine Musical Forces At Songbirds This Saturday

When the music press describes someone as an 'Incredible acoustic talent’ and ‘Peerless—no other word for it…’ and when people like Jean-Christophe Novelli and Madonna are booking that same someone for their private parties then you know that something pretty special is going on.

Welcome to the world of UK acoustic guitar phenomenon Clive Carroll.

Born into a musical family at the height of the 1970's, Clive's musical career really began at the age of two, when his father presented him with a homemade banjo. Apart from a tendency to topple over occasionally under the weight of his new prize, Clive switched to playing guitar at age nine.

Even at this early stage Clive was exposed to a variety of music—everything from traditional Irish to rock, pop and soul and it wasn't long before he enrolled in London's prestigious Trinity College to study composition and guitar, graduating in 1998 with a first class honours degree. However, all the time he was playing the works of Bach, Dowland and Albeniz clutching a nylon string classical guitar, the lure of the steel string instrument was working its charm.

Soon after graduation, Clive was given the opportunity to play at a gig with UK guitar maestro John Renbourn, who, on hearing him play, immediately suggested that Clive record an album. So one year later, Clive was working away in the studio, recording his first album 'Sixth Sense', which was greeted by press and audiences alike as something of a breath of fresh air in acoustic guitar circles. The album's 2000 release didn't go unnoticed by mentor and friend John Renbourn, either, because the pair spent the next two years on tour together in Europe and the United States.

In the meantime, Clive would occasionally return to playing classical repertoire, recording the ever popular 'Canon' by Pachelbel for BMG/RCA Victor in 2002. His next solo album, 'The Red Guitar' appeared in 2004 and this time it was guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel's turn to invite Clive to tour with him. After a jaunt across Australia together, the pair continued to perform all over the world. The collaborations with John Renbourn continued, meanwhile, and 200, saw them work together on the Sony Picture Classics film 'Driving Lessons' which starred Julie Waters and Harry Potter star Rupert Grint.

After years of travelling with guitar giants Renbourn and Emmanuel, it was time to go solo and so in 2006 Clive embarked on a series of tours under his own name, accepting an invitation to appear at the highly regarded International Guitar Night of America along the way. All the time, the buzz concerning this young virtuoso began to grow ever louder.

Australian Singer/Songwriter Rick Price has walked the journey many musicians’ dreams are made of. From his humble beginnings as a child performer with his family band in country Queensland dance halls, this self-taught artist has forged an internationally praised and respected career spanning three decades.

Multiple gold and platinum selling albums and numerous music industry awards including the prestigious APRA Song Of The Year award for his song “Heaven Knows” and both the APRA and Export Music Australia awards for his outstanding achievements abroad, are just some of his accolades.

In 2009 a move to the United States sparked not only new influences and a broader style for Price but also a return to his childhood musical roots. While there are still echoes of a pop artist, country rhythm and blues, meld beautifully with folk undertones to create the hybrid sounds of albums such as “The Water’s Edge”, “Tennessee Sky”, “Soulville”, and “Wayfaring Stranger”

Audiences all over the globe are moved by Rick’s amazing voice and soulful songs. A multi-instrumentalist, he is clearly the consummate performer.

Price is also a well-respected Producer, working with international artists such as Tina Arena, Girlfriend, Tommy Emmanuel, and Phillipino superstar Morissette. Currently Rick resides in Nashville, Tennessee where he continues to write and record his music.

“Hometown” is his 12th studio album and Price's first studio album of original material since 'Tennessee Sky' released nine years ago. Recorded in Rick’s studios, this album features some of Nashville's finest musicians, Dennis Crouch on bass, Fred Eltringham on drums, Tom Bukovac on guitar and Jimmy Wallace on organ. The album takes you on a journey of Rick's childhood days growing up in country Queensland, Australia to present day life in Nashville Tennessee.

Clive Carroll And Rick Price