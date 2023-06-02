Collegedale Parks & Recreation Brings Back “Tunes On The Track” Outdoor Concert

Continuing their efforts to bring more people outdoors, Collegedale Parks & Recreation is offering two dates for their “Tunes on the Track.”

Tunes on the Track Flyer - 1

This popular event provides an outdoor venue that may not otherwise be available to showcase local talent. The musical show is a chance for locals in the area to sing and perform at an outdoor community concert.

Aspiring up-and-coming local performers of all ages are invited to contact Collegedale Parks & Recreation Department staff for a chance to perform at “Tunes on the Track.”

The concerts will be held from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, June 28th and again on Wednesday, July 26th at the Train Car Stage within the Imagination Station Park.

“Tunes on the Track” will be a free, fun, and family-friendly show. The Kona Ice truck and Windy City Eatz food truck will be on site to provide cold treats and food for purchase.

“We had so much fun putting a spotlight on local talent last year that we wanted to offer more chances to share more music,” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor. “With so many talented people in our surrounding area and those who simply love to get outside in nature and enjoy new music, this was a ‘no-brainer’ to bring it back.”

Clark added that she believes it is important to give the community different types of opportunities like “Tunes on the Track” to come together and enjoy the outdoors.

If interested in a chance to perform or have further questions, send an email to parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov for more information.