Come Experience A New Orleans Cabaret At Nightfall This Friday

This Friday, June 13, Nightfall welcomes New Orleans band Bon Bon Vivant for their debut Chattanooga performance on the Miller Plaza stage in downtown Chattanooga.

The city's original free concert series, Nightfall is more than just a concert — it’s a community-wide gathering featuring a lively atmosphere with food trucks, cold brews, artisan vendors, and lawn games throughout Miller Plaza and Miller Park. Now in its 38th season, Nightfall continues its tradition of offering free, family-friendly concerts every Friday through July 4.

The evening kicks off at 7:00 PM with a performance by Chattanooga’s own Dollars Family, followed by the headlining set from at 8:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy everything the Nightfall experience has to offer.

A Bon Bon Vivant performance embodies the spirit of revelry, celebration and heartache that comes with a life fully lived! Bon Bon Vivant honors and embraces the philosophy of the city where they live, New Orleans! The band experiments with high energy dance music, dark sensual melodies and indie gypsy rock with lyrics encouraging the human experience like “start living now while you’ve got living left.” and “I drank, I danced, I made romance while others decline.”

Bon Bon Vivant celebrates the light, knowing that in this short life the darkness is always near. The music is full of revelry, bawdy blues and busted bar room salvation, from gypsy swing and cabaret, to sentimental ballads.This family band is helmed by front-woman/songwriter Abigail Cosio and her husband/saxophonist Jeremy Kelley. Blood harmonies are echoed by sister Glori Cosio, and Ryan Brown brings the dusky accordion & piano. Bolstered by a rhythm section of sousaphone and drums, Bon Bon Vivant are no strangers to bringing a vigorous, dynamic sound.

Bon Bon Vivant is one of the most highlighted acts in the New Orleans music scene today. Awarded ‘Best Emerging Artist’ by Off Beat Magazine, Bon Bon Vivant spread the gospel of decadence and revelry with their infectious sound and performances. They have been featured in the New Orleans Film Festival, French Quarter Fest, Jazz Fest, Chenango Blues Fest, Teal Tie Festival and many more across the country.

Opening the show at 7:00 PM is Chattanooga’s 3-piece rock n’ roll band, The Dollars Family. This husband and wife-led trio grew out of the duo previously playing as Rye Baby. This 7pm set will be Dollars Family’s first performance at Nightfall.

This week’s performances take place on the Miller Plaza stage, where the remainder of the season's shows will also be held. Across the street in Miller Park, enjoy games, artisan booths, shaded seating, and picnic areas—all creating a festive downtown atmosphere.

Nightfall guests can save 20% by purchasing beer ticket bundles in packets of 20. Please note:

No outside food or beverages are allowed within the event area.

Outside alcohol is prohibited by law.

Concession sales support the event and help keep it free.

Motorcycle parking is available in the 900 block of Market Street between Miller Park and EPB.

Proudly produced by Chattanooga Presents, Nightfall continues to be a cornerstone of Chattanooga’s cultural life.

For full season details, visit: NightfallChattanooga.com