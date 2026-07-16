Come Out And Enjoy Reggae and African Music At Nightfall This Friday

Nightfall is where the energy is on Friday nights in Chattanooga, and this Friday features free reggae music by national band Link & Chain, preceded by local band Ogya at Miller Plaza.

Headliner Link & Chain is a roots reggae band originally formed in Jamaica in 1986. Now based in Denver, Colorado, the group consists of three brothers as founding members, now includes O'Neil Griffiths. who joined them in 2015. Known for their spiritual themes and rich vocal harmonies, their name reflects the struggle of their ancestors significance to the struggle of our ancestors.

The track “Ready” was released in 2021 and received a lot of international press and airplay. Over the course of time, their musical success has placed them alongside the All-Stars of Jamaican reggae groups and worldwide recognition. Inspired by their Rastafarian faith, they write their own unique spiritual, danceable music designed to uplift, educate and entertain.

Starting the musical entertainment at 7pm is Oyga, a Chattanooga-based world music band founded by Ghanaian native, Kofi Mawuko. Pronounced "Oh-jah," the word means "fire" in the Ewe language of Ghana. The band mixes traditional West African rhythms with reggae, Afrobeat, blues, jazz, and rock.Their live shows feature vibrant dancing, master drumming, and dynamic horns. The group tours across the Southeastern United States as well as performing at local festivals and offering educational school programs.

Since 1988, Nightfall has been a staple of summertime activity by gathering people of all types in the heart of downtown to enjoy original music by diverse and interesting headline artists as well as some of Chattanooga’s best local talent. Now for almost four decades, Nightfall has kept the music going and the City growing with its fresh and original approach to entertainment, which also includes local food trucks and brews, over 20 local artisans and kids’ activities.

A variety of local food trucks, art vendor booths, bar service and the Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable field opens at 6pm. Live music begins at 7pm and continues through 9:30pm.

Free motorcycle parking is offered in the 800 block of Market Street.

Dogs, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.

Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

No coolers or weapons allowed.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series and samples of this year’s music, visit NightfallChattanooga.com