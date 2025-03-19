Community Invited To Join Planning Efforts For Make Music Day 2025

Make Music Day, the worldwide celebration of music held annually on June 21, is set to return to Chattanooga in 2025.

This global event, presented nationally by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) and the Make Music Alliance, invites musicians of all ages and skill levels to take part in a citywide celebration of live music.

To kick off this year’s festivities, the first community meeting will be held on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 11:00 AM via Zoom.

Local artists, venues, organizations, and community members are encouraged to attend and help shape this year’s event, expanding opportunities for local talent and strengthening Chattanooga’s vibrant music scene.

Last year’s Make Music Day was Chattanooga’s largest celebration yet, featuring 100 performances across 44 locations, making it the biggest Make Music Day event in the state and ranking among the top 10 largest celebrations nationally and internationally.

Make Music Day Chattanooga is made possible through the generous support of Lyndhurst Foundation and in partnership with ArtsBuild, Chattanooga Tourism Co., the City of Chattanooga, RISE Chattanooga, River City Company, Songbirds, SoundMind Creative Strategies, WUTC, and more.

These collaborations highlight Chattanooga’s commitment to fostering a thriving music community and supporting local venues—key priorities identified in the 2022 Chattanooga Music Census.

This initiative continues to unite local organizations, businesses, and artists to make live music accessible to all. Partners and community members are encouraged to share this announcement through their communication channels to help spread the word.

For more information or to register for the upcoming community meeting, visit www.makemusicday.org/chattanooga.