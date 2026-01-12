Concerto Competition Finalists To Perform With SAU's Symphony Orchestra

Featuring gifted young musicians in performance with a full orchestra, the School of Music’s annual Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition concert at Southern Adventist University is set for Sunday, February 1, at 4 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus.

This year’s competition winners include Hilger Higher Learning student Michael Nelson from Hixson, Tennessee, on piano; Adrian College student Drew Price from Adrian, Michigan, on marimba; and Vintage High School student Sienna Yoo from Napa, California, on violin.

Four Southern students also will perform as finalists: Eliud Caballero from Parker, Colorado, on trumpet; Kayla Kwon from Yakima, Washington, on violin; Eric Marsollier from Glendale, Arizona, on piano; and Ben Phipatanakul from Loma Linda, California, on piano.

Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, associate professor, who is celebrating 25 years as part of Southern’s teaching faculty, will direct the soloists and the university orchestra.

For streaming options and a list of pieces to be performed, visit southern.edu/musicevents.