Country Singer Songwriter Mitch Rossell Headlines Songbirds On Saturday

Mitch Rossell’s career continues to thrive. His prolific songwriting and unique artistry have not only won over hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners across streaming services but also caught the attention of Country music legend, Garth Brooks.

Rossell joined Garth Brooks on his 2016-2017 Arena Tour as well as his 2022 stadium tour with just an acoustic guitar, winning over thousands of new fans every night. In addition to opening for Brooks nationwide, Rossell has also written four of Brooks’ recent radio singles, including "Ask Me How I Know,” which he wrote by himself, landing him his first #1 song.

He also co-wrote “Dive Bar”, Garth’s top 5 duet with Blake Shelton, top 10 single “All Day Long”, and the top 30 single, "That's What Cowboys Do”.

The landmark moments haven’t stopped there for Rossell. In December of 2022, Mitch received a surprise introduction from Garth Brooks at his Grand Ole Opry debut, where he performed his singles “All I Need To See” and “Son”, receiving a rare standing ovation!

Mitch’s original music continues to capture the hearts of many, garnering well over 100 million all-time streams with songs like "All l Need To See”, “Son”, “2020”, “Then Again” and "Ran into You" feat. Trisha Yearwood - which contributed over 70 million streams on Spotify alone.

Rossell was also seen on the 2023 season of America’s Got Talent, where he wowed the judges and won the hearts of millions across the world with the performance of his autobiographical hit song, “Son”. After his performance, “Son” topped the iTunes chart not only in the country genre, but across all genres.

He then performed his highest streaming single “All I Need To See” in the semi-finals, where Simon exclaimed “You’re the real deal!”. With plans to release a new album and tour the country, Rossell will be one to watch for as a force in country music in 2025.

Elin Templeton is a new-to-the-music-scene 14-year-old local artist in Chattanooga, TN. Her love for music and performing started from the moment she could walk and talk. Influenced by the songwriting talents of Taylor Swift, Elin started writing her own songs in elementary school.

An original song Elin submitted in the 5th grade was picked to be performed by a Nashville songwriter at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Elin competed locally at the Songbirds Youth Talent Show and won first place, which gave her the opportunity to record at Deadbird Studios with producer Dran Michael Lewis.

Every day she continues to grow in her craft with big dreams of one day making music her career!

