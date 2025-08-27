Country Singer-Songwriter Sunny Sweeney Returns To Songbirds With New Album

Sirius XM host and country singer-songwriter Sunny Sweeney returns to Songbirds, Thursday, August 28th at 7 p.m., following the release of her sixth studio album, Rhinestone Requiem, on August 1st.

The acclaimed artist got her start cutting her teeth across Texas, with her debut studio album in 2006, Heartbreaker’s Hall of Fame, getting very favorable reviews, with Entertainment Weekly calling it “the kind of roadhouse fare typically tagged 'too country for country.'”

Since then, she has gone on to be nominated twice for awards. Once for New Female Vocalist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2012, and once again in 2018 for Female Vocalist of the Year by the Texas Country Music Association.

Her music is a mix of country and Americana, and her song “From a Table Away” reached number ten on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart in 2011. Two other tracks, “Staying’s Worse Than Leaving” and “Drink Myself Single,” both placed in the top forty on that chart.

There is an emotional depth and a wisdom to her storytelling that blends humor with heartache, and this is on full display in her latest album offering, Rhinestone Requiem. When asked about the blend of the two concepts in her songwriting, Sweeney found it to be an easy one.

“I feel like a lot of things that have pain also have humor, so it’s an easy transition to find a way to balance the two things and know that everyone listening has also been through something similar.” Sweeney suggested.

In speaking with The Pulse about her new album, Sweeney mentioned that she is ready for fans to hear it and that she has learned a lot about her songwriting process.

“It’s exciting. We’ve been living with it for a year, so now it’s finally time for everyone else to hear it, and it’s exciting seeing people hear the songs live for the first time. I feel like I’ve built on the songs and songwriting and learned more about songwriting as I’ve gone along.” Sweeney mentioned.

Songs like “Traveling On,” from the album, start with a familiar steel guitar country twang before Sweeney belts out, “I went down to the Greyhound station. I picked up a long-legged man. I never thought someone could have so much control over me. This simple heart never even had a chance.”

Her years of traveling and songwriting experience are showcased in this track, as she deftly navigates the idea of her simple heart never having a chance in love while balancing that with the comedic nature of a long-legged man at a Greyhound station.

When it comes to the city and performing in Chattanooga, she first played Songbirds in June of 2024, and this show will mark her return to the venue in just over a year. When asked about the intimacy of the venue and her return there, Sweeney said that she was excited.

“We’ve played there before, and I absolutely love that venue. I think it’s so cool and has really good fans that show up there that are actually ready to hear the stories behind the songs. It always seems the crowds are really respectful and kind, and I look forward to being there.”

Sunny Sweeney