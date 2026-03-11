Crimson Calamity Hosts Americana Nights Every Wednesday At The Woodshop

Every Wednesday evening at The Woodshop Listening Room, the Nashville-based Americana and alt-country duo Crimson Calamity is curating a rotating lineup of Nashville-based, regional, and even local Chattanooga touring artists spanning Americana, folk, pop, and roots.

This Wednesday, March 11th, is music from country and Americana singer-songwriter Summer Dean, with Crimson Calamity opening.

Crimson Calamity is led at the helm by Lauren Harding and Mallory Trunnell, and the Nashville-based duo has become known for their incredibly devoted fan base, hauntingly powerful vocal harmonies, folk storytelling, and their high-energy, dynamic sets.

In speaking with the duo, they discussed their origins, detailing how they actually met in Los Angeles in 2014 as songwriters who were playing the same venue circuit.

“We had both been playing around the Los Angeles singer-songwriter scene and had collaborated on a few different projects together. At the time, we were participating in a monthly songwriting challenge that gave prompts, and one month was 'Write about a historical event or a person.' Lauren had been watching Deadwood and suggested we write from the perspective of Calamity Jane.

We each brought an idea to the table and ended up writing two songs inspired by her. From there, we started having these long, hour-long conversations about the project, the storytelling, the harmonies, the branding, and the visuals, and something about it all just clicked. The songs had this cinematic, narrative quality that felt really natural to us, and we’ve never looked back. Since Calamity Jane helped spark the whole thing, it felt only right that she became the namesake for the duo.”

Since then, the band has taken off, and their dreamy soundscape feels modern, fresh, and timeless. Their latest EP, IGNIS, came out in November of 2025 and is the first part of a four-element EP series, self-described as “witchy folk,” which will cover all four elements: fire, water, earth, and air.

When asked about how the weekly Wednesday Americana nights at The Woodshop came to be and what they hope comes from the programming, Lauren and Mallory mentioned that they aim to create a unique experience that leaves people feeling inspired while reminding them of their shared humanity.

“We’ve known the owners, Jhett and Callie, for several years. They approached us after we reconnected at one of Jhett’s shows in Nashville, and we immediately said “yes” because it’s an incredible opportunity. We love to build community; it’s so important to us, and Chattanooga has a tremendous one already. It’s a very special place.

We’re hoping to curate an experience that leaves the audience feeling moved and inspired by artists they may be discovering for the first time. We try to be very intentional in our programming, featuring performers who are truly at the top of their songwriting and performance craft, whether they’re local to Chattanooga, from the surrounding region, or even international.

For ourselves, we always aim to enchant audiences while also reminding them of their shared humanity through storytelling and music. Ultimately, our goal is to contribute to the wonderful weekly programming The Woodshop already offers and add another layer of community to the vibrant scene they’ve built.”

Finally, when asking Crimson Calamity about their plans for themselves and for Americana nights, they mentioned their plans to release a special double LP in the near future that is steeped in each of the four elements while also mentioning wanting to see Wednesday nights at The Woodshop grow into something deeply meaningful for the Chattanooga community.

“We’re currently releasing a series of music inspired by the four elements: fire, earth, water, and air. Each element has its own sonic world, so we’ve been experimenting with different soundscapes for each one, leaning into rock for fire, more folk-driven textures for earth, etc.

It’s been an exciting process because we’ve really immersed ourselves in self-producing, and the collaboration in the studio has been incredibly rewarding. Ultimately, all of these releases will come together as a special double LP, which we’re really excited about.

As for Americana Nights at The Woodshop, we’re hopeful it continues to grow into something really special for the community. Our dream is for it to become the place people want to be every Wednesday night, a space where audiences can discover incredible artists, connect with each other, and feel part of the creative energy that The Woodshop has already built.”

Americana Nights with Crimson Calamity