CSO Closes Out Season With A Grand Finale Featuring Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony

Prepare for an electrifying conclusion to the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera’s 2024-2025 season on Thursday, April 10 with a spectacular program featuring Beethoven’s legendary Symphony No. 5.

Known for its iconic “ba-ba-ba-bum” opening and thrilling finale, Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony is a masterpiece that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Join the CSO and the commanding voices of the CSO Chorus on this unforgettable night, which also features Poulenc’s radiant Gloria, Barber’s nostalgic Knoxville: Summer of 1915 performed by renowned soprano Liv Redpath, and Valerie Coleman’s stirring Seven O’Clock Shout, a modern tribute to humanity.

Attendees can expect over 100 musicians on stage and a chance to experience the power of the CSO and the CSO Chorus in a grand performance. There will also be several Chattanooga premieres where you can enjoy works making their debut in Chattanooga alongside beloved classics.

Deepen your appreciation for the evening’s program with a pre-concert lecture led by Ilya Ram and Darrin Hassevoort. These engaging talks explore spotlight topics related to the night’s performance and take place from 6:45 to 7:15 PM. Attendance is free for concert ticket holders but limited to 50 attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.

Program:

Samuel Barber | Knoxville: Summer of 1915, Op. 24

Francis Poulenc | Gloria

Valerie Coleman | Seven O’Clock Shout

Ludwig Van Beethoven | Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67

Artists:

Ilya Ram | Conductor

Liv Redpath | Soprano

CSO Chorus | Directed by Darrin Hassevoort

Don’t miss this extraordinary celebration of music and humanity as the CSO closes its season with a program that promises to inspire and delight. Secure your tickets now for an evening of musical brilliance!

Tickets are $30+ for adults, $10 for students and children (in select seating areas) and will be staged at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

Get your tickets at chattSymphony.org or by calling (423) 267-8583 (Tu – Fr, 10 AM – 3 PM).

The CSO’s 24-25 Classics Series is generously sponsored by Barnett & Company Investment Counsel. This performance is sponsored by O’Shaugnessy & Carter, PLLC.