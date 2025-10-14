The CSO Presents Dvořák Cello Concerto: A Night Of Memory, Passion, And Power

On Thursday, October 16, the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera continues its new Unspoken: Our Stories Through Sound arc with a deeply evocative program rooted in remembrance, resurrection, and the redemptive power of music.

In this second major concert of the 2025–26 Reflection season, CSO audiences will be carried through stormy introspection, lyrical revelation, and bold symphonic portraiture.

We begin this emotional journey with Brahms’ Tragic Overture, a brooding and tempestuous work whose dramatic weight evokes struggle, conflict, and the inner storms of the human condition.Then, internationally acclaimed young cellist Tae-Yeon Kim (age 19) takes the stage to deliver one of the most beloved masterworks of the repertoire — Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B minor.

Towering in scope yet intimate in voice, this concerto combines Romantic grandeur with moments of soulful introspection.Finally, the program closes with Amy Beach’s “Gaelic Symphony”, the first symphony published by an American woman.

Composed in dialogue with Dvořák’s New World Symphony, Beach’s score weaves Celtic melodies, lush harmonies, and a heartfelt American soundscape, reclaiming her identity while honoring musical lineage.

Under the baton of Music Director Ilya Ram, this performance continues the Reflection season with bold beauty and emotional resonance. Don’t miss your chance to hear a rising star and experience a program that bridges past and present in eloquent sound.

Spotlight on Tae-Yeon Kim: A Stellar Voice at 19

Tae-Yeon Kim, a South Korean cellist, is already making waves on the international stage. She was awarded first prize at the 2024 Witold Lutosławski International Cello Competition, distinguishing herself as a rising virtuoso in her teens. As the jury’s top pick, she also garnered accolades for her interpretation of the Lutosławski Grave for solo cello.

Though just 19, Tae-Yeon brings maturity, passion, and emotional depth to her performance. Her artistry is marked by clarity of line, fearless phrasing, and a voice that speaks convincingly across lyricism and drama. Audiences will witness not only technical greatness but a soul reaching toward expressive communion.

Her dynamic presence promises to make her rendition of Dvořák resonate long after the final note fades.

What to Expect on October 16

Symphonic storytelling that echoes across generations

A cello concerto that commands the heart with Romantic intimacy

A bold final movement of American identity and Celtic lyricism

Music that remembers, reimagines, and reclaims

