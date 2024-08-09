Chattanooga Symphony Welcomes Ilya Ram As Their Newest Music Director

After a two-year search, the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera is pleased to announce the appointment of Ilya Ram as its next Music Director.

Ram becomes the fourth artistic leader of the CSO in its 91-year history, immediately taking on the responsibilities of Music Director Designate, before his three-year tenure as Music Director which currently extends through 2027-28.

Praised for his charismatic and energetic performances, conductor Ilya Ram is garnering an international reputation throughout North America and Europe. Constantly looking for creative new ways to approach classical music, Ram also serves as Music Director of the Akademische Philharmonie Heidelberg in Germany since the 23/24 season.

“This is the beginning of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera’s next act,” said Amy Mahone, Chair of the CSO Board of Directors. “I am honored to announce Ilya Ram as the symphony’s next Music Director. In partnership with the dedicated professional musicians of the symphony we have named an artistic leader, who with our Executive Director, Susan Caminez, sets the stage for what will surely be a bright musical future for our beloved Chattanooga Symphony.”

Susan Caminez, Executive Director of the CSO said, “We are excited to begin this new chapter under Ilya’s artistic leadership. Ilya brings an exuberance and passion to everything he does. His worldwide perspective and his desire to connect to the community makes him an invaluable asset to the CSO. We were impressed by his ability to showcase our musicians when he was here with us last November and we can’t wait to see what he does next.”

Ilya Ram looks forward to beginning his tenure as Music Director Designate, "I am absolutely elated to be the next Music Director of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera and to make Tennessee one of my musical homes! From the very first interview to our concert last November, I felt an immediate connection and great joy performing with the orchestra! I am looking forward to getting to know the Chattanooga community and to integrate myself as one of your own. Together with Susan Caminez, the Board, and the Musicians, we will embark on bright and fantastic future together, making the Orchestra a major cultural pillar.

What better way to start the season than with Stravinsky’s Firebird! Join us in September!”

Ram will kick off the opening night of the CSO’s highly anticipated 24-25 season on September 26. This season promises to deliver an exhilarating lineup of performances, featuring world-class musicians and captivating performances that will delight audiences of all ages.

Join the CSO under the baton of new Music Director Ilya Ram for an unforgettable season and be part of Chattanooga’s vibrant cultural scene. Secure your seats today and experience the magic of live orchestral music.

Learn more about Ilya Ram at chattanoogasymphony.org/ilya-ram/

Ilya's Upcoming Performances with the CSO

Single tickets on sale August 15.

Firebird

9/26/24 | 7:30 PM

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

11/7/24 | 7:30 PM

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Home for the Holidays

12/21/24 | 7:30 PM

12/22/24 | 3:00 PM

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Beethoven's 5th