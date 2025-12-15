Cuatro Cinco Celebrates Ugly Christmas Sweater Gloss Party Saturday At Songbirds

Cuatro Cinco is ending the year in the "glossiest" way possible, with the Ugly Christmas Sweater Gloss Party at Songbirds this Saturday.

Chattanooga's own Cuatro Cinco is an artist who continually pushes the boundaries of his craft.

Starting on SoundCloud in early 2015, his breakout 2018 single "Quavo Huncho" from the Summa Jamz EP paved the way for a diverse discography, including Nothing But Work 1, Summa Jamz 2, the L2D (EP Trilogy), and his 2023 project, In Gloss We Trust.

Through relentless groundwork at local showcases, festivals, and extensive networking, Cuatro has built a solid foundation for a long-lasting career in the music industry.

In 2024, he continued to embrace his unique sound with the hit record "2045." And 2025 has also been a monumental year for Cuatro, expanding his reach to fans in Chattanooga and beyond.

He won this year's "Road To Nightfall" contest, earning him a headlining slot at the Nightfall Music Festival. He also released his latest EP, "Because I Had To," featuring the deeply personal first single, "Through It All."

Cuatro's live appearances have grown significantly this year, including headlining slots at the Cannabis Music Festival and Highland Park Porchfest, as well as performances at Yellow Racket Records, Hi-Fi Clyde's, and the legendary Songbirds.

This is the last show of the year and the final stop on the Gloss Tour, so you know it’s about to be legendary. Pull up in your ugliest sweater, and celebrate another glossy year with them.

Gloss Family Holiday Celebration with Cuatro Cinco