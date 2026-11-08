Cuffing Season And Sarah Mootz Take Over The Songbirds Stage This Tuesday

Born Chandler Monroe, Cuffing Season grew up in the challenging environment of South Mississippi.

Despite early hardships, including poverty and family struggles, he found solace in music, beginning with gospel and later exploring hip hop, pop, and soul. His resilience as an artist has led him to craft an evolving sound that pays homage to his roots while reaching a global audience.

Inspired by artists like Black Pumas and Earth Wind & Fire, Monroe’s music captures the spirit of the blues while embracing the versatility of modern genres.

Sarah Mootz transforms emotion into energy—blending powerful vocals with lyrics that hit deep. Her music moves seamlessly between intimate storytelling and cinematic pop production, pairing emotional honesty with undeniable hooks.

Following the release of her evolving project Human Condition, Mootz continues to push into a bold new chapter. Songs like “Show Me” and “Basics” introduced her instinct for radio-ready melodies, while “Surrender” showcased the emotional weight and rock-rooted intensity that first set her apart.

With a wave of new music on the horizon, Sarah is leaning into a fresh pop-forward sound that fuses vulnerability, edge, and mainstream appeal.

Cuffing Season and Sarah Mootz