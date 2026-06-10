Dallos Vinyl Love Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Daylong Charity Party

After moving to Chattanooga and experiencing three job layoffs, Marlo White decided to get ahead of the game and become an entrepreneur.

“I’ve always been into music and vinyl records,” he said. “I’m a former DJ so music and records have always held a place in my heart.”

One year ago this month, he opened Dallos Vinyl Love on Market Street. On Saturday, June 13, the shop will host Drop the Needle at Dallos Vinyl Love: Charity Edition from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

White said the event will blend vinyl culture, curated music sets by area community leaders, and charitable giving. He is inviting the community to step inside his store and “dig through his crates.”

“Without the community, I'm really nothing,” he said. “I want to do something different to give back to the community that supports me.”

White said he picked local artists, lawyers, doctors, and folks in touch with the Latin community, and Urban community to be his Vibe Masters.

“We have a diverse community here in Chattanooga,” White said. “I wanted to get a different variety than your normal party scene. I wanted to incorporate pretty much the community itself that represents Chattanooga.”

Each Vibe Master will prepare their own 30-minute play list, and a DJ will spin each vinyl set. During their featured set, Dallos Vinyl Love will donate $100 plus 15% of sales to the charity selected by that Vibe Master.

White said the name of his vinyl store is a combination of his name and his wife’s name Dalya.

“I wanted to make her proud of it,” he said.

Dallos Vinyl Love has become much more than a record store. It has evolved into a cultural gathering space where music lovers, collectors, artists, and community members connect through a shared appreciation for vinyl and the stories music tells.

Saturday’s celebration is free to the public. White said customers can expect to find a variety of vinyl records, turntables, and musical souvenirs at his store.

“They should expect to find something they like,” he said. “The misconception is that I’m a small store. But I have a lot of vinyl records. I have a variety of different genres. I have every genre you can imagine. If you're looking for Latin music, you're going to find Latin music. If you're looking for country, you're going to find country, jazz, hip-hop, soul, heavy metal, old school pop, soft rock, alternative indie, comedy soundtracks, musical soundtracks, I have it all. We sell turntables. We sell Bluetooth speakers, both large and small. We sell candles. We sell coffee mugs. We sell music T-shirts. We sell books. We sell socks. Everything is music related.”

Featured Vibe Masters & Benefiting Charities

Troy Kemp

11 am – 12 pm

Benefiting: Chattanooga Preparatory School

Jennifer Holder & Shawanda Mason

Noon – 1 pm

Benefiting: The Chattery

Wade Hinton

1 pm – 2 pm

Benefiting: Sankofa Fund

Dr. Reginald Smith

2 pm – 3 pm

Benefiting: Urban League of Greater Chattanooga

Genesis the Greykid & Kreneshia McGee

3 pm – 4 pm

Benefiting: Culture & Co.

Jessica Whatley

4 pm – 5 pm

Benefiting: Northside Neighborhood House

Carmen Elliott featuring DJ Mixx

5 pm – 6 pm

Benefiting: Sankofa Fund

Paulo Hutson

6 pm – 7 pm

Benefiting: Children’s Advocacy Center of Hamilton County

Customers will find thousands of vinyl records at the store. Guests are encouraged to shop, enjoy the music, and support the charitable organizations represented throughout the day.

Dallos Vinyl Love