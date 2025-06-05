Deadbird Studio Hosts Sneak Peek for Make Music Day Chattanooga

Once a private, word-of-mouth recording space known only to a select circle of musicians, Deadbird Studio is now stepping into the spotlight.

Now operated by Songbirds, this legendary studio is opening its doors to the public with new programming, community events, and educational offerings.

To kick off Make Music Day Week, Songbirds invites music lovers to a special “Sneak Peek” event at Deadbird Studio (1407 Market St., Suite C) on Friday, June 13th at 1:30 p.m.

This intimate gathering will feature live performances, introductions to some of the city’s most exciting musical partners, and a behind-the-scenes look at what’s ahead for Make Music Day Chattanooga 2025.

This is a rare chance to step inside a decades-old Chattanooga music secret—now reimagined as a creative hub for the next generation.

What to Expect:

Exclusive acoustic sets in an iconic studio environment

A preview of this year’s Make Music Day artists and events

Conversations with artists, organizers, and Songbirds team members

Light refreshments and guided access to the space

Space is limited: RSVPs are required by May 23.

Make Music Day is a global celebration held each year on June 21, featuring free, all-day music events in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. Chattanooga joins the movement with performances, workshops, and community showcases across the city—anchored this year by the energy and creativity of Songbirds & Deadbird Studio.

For more information, visit makemusicday.org/chattanooga.

For info on Songbirds’ Live Production Master Class on Make Music Day, visit songbirdsfoundation.org/events/live-production-master-class