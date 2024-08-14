Departure: A Tribute To Journey To Headline Riverfront Nights

Riverfront Nights is back on Ross’s Landing for their twelfth show of the series this Saturday, August 17 with DEPARTURE: A Tribute to Journey as headliner.

This will be an extended evening, so events will kick off at 4:00 pm and a portion of Riverfront Parkway will be closed for the evening.

Returning to the riverfront for the second year, DEPARTURE: A Tribute to Journey is the most respected Journey tribute band in the nation. In their 16th year together, DEPARTURE replicates the look, sound and feel of the original 80’s rock super group; Journey.

They pride themselves on giving their audience an incredible high-energy, qualitative stage show from start to finish. Dressed in the iconic tuxedo jacket, DEPARTURE lead vocalist, Brian Williams, has an amazing singing voice, flawlessly matching Steve Perry’s vocal range and on-stage movements.

DEPARTURE plays all the hit songs that everyone knows and loves. Their performance is professional and highly engaging for their audience. Everything heard during their performance is live with no pre-recorded tracks used. Performing over one hundred shows nationally per year, DEPARTURE brings the very best of Journey to audiences of all ages.

Opener Moon Juice is making their TVFCU Riverfront Nights debut this Saturday. This group of Chattanooga natives started the band as a small side project, jamming out for fun and playing for anyone who wanted to listen. Moon Juice explores all genres of rock n’ roll, and twist and turn it as much as they can to create their very own rock sound. They have created something that will move generations to come.

This week marks the twelfth in the 14-week series providing Chattanooga with free music, great food vendors, and a family-friendly venue. In addition, Art 120 is bringing their Art Truck to the riverfront. They'll be in the Kids Area with paint, markers, and crayons, allowing kids to create their own art.

Guests can claim their spots on the riverfront when the gates officially open at 4:00 pm. A portion of Riverfront Parkway between Chestnut Street and Power Alley will be closed for the evening to allow patrons to flow from the Chattanooga Green to Ross’s Landing with ease, and vendors and activities will be set up on the Chattanooga Green.

Mickey McCamish with Friends of the Festival noted, “We hope folks will bring their children, dogs, friends, and picnic blankets to enjoy an extended evening of fun on the river. DEPARTURE was a fan-favorite last summer, so we know they are going to bring out a great crowd.”

McCamish added that any weather related updates will be posted on Riverfront Nights Facebook, Instagram, and X pages. Friends of the Festival cautions guests not to drink and drive after attending Saturday’s show. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office joins the list of sponsors for the month of August, and their goal is to reduce Tennessee traffic fatalities as part of the nation's vision “Toward Zero Deaths.”

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com.