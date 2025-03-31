Discover Chattanooga’s Next Big Music Act At The Road To Nightfall Competition

Join us in the search for Chattanooga’s most promising local band from April 3rd through 19th, during the Road to Nightfall competition, which takes the winning band to the headline position of the May 16th Nightfall concert at Miller Plaza.

The 2025 Road to Nightfall commences this week with some of the area’s most exciting emerging artists. This six-night competition will take place at The Granfalloon, 400 E. Main Street.

Starting Thursday, April 3, 23 local bands will showcase their unique talents over the course of five evenings. Each night, the band with the most audience votes will advance to the finals, to be held on April 19, where a panel of judges in the music industry will determine who wins the Nightfall headline spot.

The winning band will also receive a performance spot during the Highland Park Porchfest event, a single recorded and produced at Songbird Foundation's Deadbird Studios, as well as a $25 gift card to each band member and a two song, live session recorded and produced by Yellow Racket Records.

This year’s Road to Nightfall lineup features an impressive range of musical styles, from rock and blues to indie and Latin fusion. Audiences will have the opportunity to support and vote for their favorite acts, helping to shape the future of Chattanooga’s vibrant music scene.

Each night doors will open at 7pm to all ages with a cover charge of $10. Advance tickets are on sale at nightfallchattanooga.com.

A full bar will be available throughout the show, and crepes from Adelle’s Creperie will be offered until 9pm.

The competition schedule is as follows, with bands listed in order of appearance:

April 3

Boulder Thief

Brain & Bone

Power Clinic

Rosehouse

Weatherwise

April 4

ANNETTA

Blackjack Saddle

I Before E

Subkonscious

Triptych

April 5

Cuarto Cinco

Dock Party

Jarian Green

ZanTeddy

April 10

Alex the Band

Angels of the Gate

Cara Madaris

Emerald Butler

April 11

Abriles & The Latin Combo

Caleb Lovely

Karen Collins

Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers

The Band Chickamauga

April 19 - THE FINALS

Sponsors for Road to Nightfall are Toyota of Cleveland and Kia of Chattanooga the Tennessee Music Commission and Yellow Racket Records. It is produced by Chattanooga Presents, in partnership with Gig City Production.