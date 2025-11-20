Discover The Caverns: A Unique And Immersive Underground Concert Experience

The Caverns is an immersive music venue built inside an extensive natural cave system, located beneath the Cumberland Plateau in Pelham, Tennessee, about one hour outside of Downtown Chattanooga.

The section of the cave where the concerts happen has become lovingly known as the Big Mouth cave, mostly due to its massive archway entrance.

Founded by Todd Mayo in 2018, the Caverns has quickly become a world-renowned concert venue that hosts shows both above and below ground. Below ground, and inside the Caverns, is an underground cave system covering over 8,000 linear feet of known surreal cave passages.

For Cave shows, they can fit up to 1,200 people in a standing room only show, and for above-ground shows, The Caverns Amphitheater hosts crowds of up to 6,000 people per show, with beautiful, scenic views of the Cumberland Plateau. Both are equipped with well-appointed restrooms and incredible food and drink concessions.

The cave is estimated to have been used by humans for nearly 25,000 years. Having people in the cave system now, joining together in a communal experience of witnessing music and the environment of the caves, is something unique and different that also feels natural.

The weather in the Caverns is always slightly chilly, no matter the season. It remains at 59 degrees year-round with 91 percent humidity, which means the cave feels cooler when it's hot outside and warmer on cold weather days, perfect for any concert setting.

While The Caverns is known for its immersive venue experience and incredible performances, it also has garnered attention for its critically acclaimed concert series on PBS called The Caverns Sessions.

Initially, the concert series was started by Mayo at a smaller cave in McMinnville, Tennessee, back in 2008. He originally named it Bluegrass Underground, and it ultimately got picked up by PBS. Since then, Mayo rebranded the concert series in 2022, expanding its scope to more musicians outside the bluegrass genre.

In speaking with Jeff Meltesen, the marketing director for The Caverns, about the history and impact of the space, as well as the PBS concert series, The Caverns Sessions, he mentioned how much the show has evolved.

“The Caverns Sessions has evolved over time. Formerly Bluegrass Underground, which captured PBS episodes over marathon weekends of performances, we’re now able to tape new episodes whenever an artist comes to the cave and is interested in appearing on the show, rather than trying to schedule all the tapings in a single weekend.

That said, The Caverns Sessions doesn’t affect our regular programming—it’s an opportunity for both the artist and the venue to reach fans beyond the live event through the PBS broadcast.”

In addition to The Cavern Sessions on PBS, there is also the annual Cavefest at The Caverns, which Jeff detailed as one of the favorite events of the staff for the whole year.

“CaveFest is our signature fall festival, featuring bluegrass, jamgrass, and Americana roots music. We started it after the pandemic to take advantage of our new additions—a large outdoor amphitheater and an on-site campground. For our staff, it’s one of the favorite events of the year.

With CaveFest, we try to maintain some separation between the festival and other shows that might compete with it, but it’s a totally different experience. The festival offers a large, communal multi-day event, while a solo cave concert is an intimate, underground experience—both are unique in their own way.”

In speaking with founder Todd Mayo about the Caverns' place in the music scene in the Southeast and future plans for the venue, he mentioned investments in infrastructure, an expansion of their guest programming, and creating experiences that go beyond the typical concert.