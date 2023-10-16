Dogma Dance Off Returns With An All-Day Festival Celebrating The D.I.Y. Spirit

Now in its 5th year, returning after a 4-year pandemic break, DOGMA DANCE OFF is an all-day festival and celebration of the D.I.Y. spirit, bringing the community together with fresh musical energy, a visual art fair, and charitable activism.

This diverse all-day extravaganza at Cherry Street Tavern and Cooper’s Alley will feature some of the region’s brightest and newest sounds from local favorites and emerging artists, including the propulsive rock of Psychic Dungeon, off-kilter country/folk from Tennessee Juba, the sinister electronic darkness of Red Gene, and the hardcore/noise-rock/funk/Latin amalgam of The Claw, the self-declared “bravest band in Chattanooga.”

Dogma Dance Off has partnered with the arts non-profit organizations Mark Making and the Shaking Ray Levi Society, with proceeds from the festival going to the mutual-aid organization Chattanooga Free Store.

Music acts:

Psychic Dungeon

The Claw

Tennessee Juba

Red Gene

Mada Heaven

Lunch Meat

DJs: