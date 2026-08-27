Downtown's Free Noontunes Concert Series Set To Return To Miller Park This September

River City Company is excited to present the return of Noontunes to Miller Park starting on Thursday September 3rd, featuring live local musicians and food trucks weekly on Thursdays throughput the month.

“Noontunes is one of those events that captures what makes downtown Chattanooga special including great music, great food and a chance to connect with our community right in the heart of the city,” said River City Company's Tess Rollins.

“We love seeing Miller Park come alive during the lunch hour and giving people a reason to step away from their desks, discover local musicians and enjoy everything downtown has to offer. Noontunes is a simple but meaningful way to create energy, connection and memorable experiences in our downtown.”

The 2026 lineup includes:

September 3: The ChattanooGuys is comprised of Delta blues musician Lon Eldridge, virtuoso Appalachian dulcimer player Butch Ross and John Prine-inspired singer songwriter Richard Diagle.

The ChattanooGuys is comprised of Delta blues musician Lon Eldridge, virtuoso Appalachian dulcimer player Butch Ross and John Prine-inspired singer songwriter Richard Diagle. September 10: Josh Driver was born and raised on the TN/GA state line and sings the kind of folk, blues and country that tells a story. With acoustic guitar, harmonica and lap steel in the mix, his songs trace a life lived in the hills and try to pass a little love along the way.

Josh Driver was born and raised on the TN/GA state line and sings the kind of folk, blues and country that tells a story. With acoustic guitar, harmonica and lap steel in the mix, his songs trace a life lived in the hills and try to pass a little love along the way. September 17: Synamon Townsend is a local vocalist whose sound lives at the intersection of soul, R&B, jazz, and timeless classics. An eclectic soul singer with a rich, expressive voice, Synamon brings warmth, emotion, and unmistakable personality to every performance. Rather than simply singing a song, she makes it her own, creating intimate musical moments that feel both familiar and beautifully unexpected.

Synamon Townsend is a local vocalist whose sound lives at the intersection of soul, R&B, jazz, and timeless classics. An eclectic soul singer with a rich, expressive voice, Synamon brings warmth, emotion, and unmistakable personality to every performance. Rather than simply singing a song, she makes it her own, creating intimate musical moments that feel both familiar and beautifully unexpected. September 24: TBA

Noontunes is free and open for the public to attend with food trucks open at 11:30am. Live music will begin at 12:00pm. For more information about the event, visit rivercitycompany.com/noontunes. Interviews with the artists and recordings of the performances will also be broadcast on local WUTC 88.1.

Noontunes at “Take a Break” is presented by City of Chattanooga Office of Arts, Culture & Creative Economy, Tennessee Arts Commission, First Horizon, Food City and River City Company. Noontunes has been held since 2016 and features Chattanooga area-based musicians. The program has supported over 50 musicians and invested over $20,000 in Chattanooga's local music economy.