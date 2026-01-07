Drew Sterchi Band Brings Their Expressive Blues To The Woodshop This Saturday

Chattanooga local Drew Sterchi will be bringing his expressive blues band, often known as Blue’s Tribe, to The Woodshop on Saturday, January 10th.

The Tennessee-born blues and roots musician has become a staple in the Chattanooga music scene, offering a mix of electric and acoustic blues, often reflecting on personal stories from his own life, and always crafting earnest songs with lyrics that are heartfelt and introspective.

Blue’s Tribe is also not emulating an expressive blues style or particular band; they have instead honed their unique style of original material, mixing blues, classic rock, and R&B.

On July 12th of 2025, Sterchi released his first solo album in thirteen years, Running From the Finish Line. The album offers new genres to be explored, including gospel, jazz, and funk, while also taking the shape of a self-portrait, navigating Sterchi’s ups and downs in his journey of life. Not only is the album a major artistic statement, it is also a notable evolution from Sterchi’s 2012 album, Left Here With The Blues.

In speaking with Drew Sterchi about his journey in music and how his songwriting has evolved over the years, he suggested that with this album, he was more confident in the studio but had to dig deeper in his past to share hardships and experiences that formed him.

“The first album was coming from a spiritual place, and I had things I wanted to say to help people see the positive side of life. With the second album I had to go back and write about some of the hard times and disappointments I had experienced. That honesty helped me write better songs and arrangements.

I also went into the studio with more confidence and trusted the process more. I put down the acoustic track, then the electric rhythm track, then fills, then solos. I knew what I wanted before I got to the studio. Doing a solo album is very different from going in with your longtime bandmates.”

Sturchi also discussed what people can expect from the show at The Woodshop on the 10th, suggesting that people can look forward to a relatable show with personal stories that come from a very real place in his life.

“All of my songs are written about things I have experienced in my life. I feel like people will relate to much of what I am trying to share. The stories are very personal, and I feel the emotion when I'm performing. I don't know how to categorize the style, but there will be a variety of approaches from song to song. Juxtaposed to emotional lyrics, I still play blues and rock guitar solos on most songs.”

Sterchi’s lyrics are heartfelt and often universal, with slower-paced songs like “Be There,” where Sterchi sings, "Don't cry, I see you falling. Hold on. I can’t catch you. Don’t cry. Don’t let them see you hurting; I know it’s not that easy,” to more gritty blues tracks, like “All You’ve Gotta Do,” full of soulful lyrics about identity and face-melting electric guitar riffs.

When asked what is next for Sterchi in the coming years, he mentioned that he has some songs in the pipeline and will be going to Nashville to play some tracks on a friend’s blues album.

“I have some songs in the pipeline. I will be releasing them one at a time instead of doing an album. I'm going back to Nashville, where I recorded my last album and played on a couple of songs on a friend's blues album. I want to book gigs and play this new album for a while and see what's next.”

Drew Sterchi Band