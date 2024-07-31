Local Favorites Drivin’ N Cryin’ To Headline Riverfront Nights This Saturday

Riverfront Nights is back on Ross’s Landing for their tenth show of the series this Saturday, August 3 with Drivin’ N Cryin’ headlining the evening.

Celebrating their 35th Anniversary together, Atlanta-based folk-rock act, Drivin’ N Cryin’ have spent most of their career on tour.

Drawing influence from a wide array of musical elements, Drivin’ N Cryin’ has developed a unique sound over the years. Their name derives from the eclectic nature of their sound, “A little drivin’ rock n’ roll, and a little country twang.”

Comfortable with their past and confident in their future, the band has an arsenal of songs and no plans of stopping any time soon.

This week’s show will open with a performance by The Scarlet Love Conspiracy. The Scarlet Love Conspiracy boasts an impressive set of both original tunes and a fan-favorite covers, bringing a collection of greatest hits and original songs to Ross’s Landing.

This week marks the tenth in the 14-week series providing Chattanooga with free music, great food vendors, and a family-friendly venue. In addition, Art 120 is bringing their Art Truck to the riverfront. They'll be in the Kids Area with paint, markers, and crayons, allowing kids to create their own art.

Organizers also caution guests not to drink and drive after attending Saturday’s show. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office joins the list of sponsors for the month of August, and their goal is to reduce Tennessee traffic fatalities as part of the nation's vision “Toward Zero Deaths.”

Mickey McCamish with Friends of the Festival noted, “As a reminder from our sponsor the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, ‘Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk.’ From weather alerts to taking precautionary steps at each bar to make sure no one is over served; we are proud of our track record in providing a safe and fun time for Chattanoogans to enjoy on the river.”

McCamish added that any weather related updates will be posted on Riverfront Nights Facebook, Instagram, and X pages.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com.