Dropkick Murphys Bringing Loud, High-Energy Celtic Punk To The Signal

This Saturday, February 21st, the high-energy Irish American Celtic rock band Dropkick Murphys will be bringing down the house at The Signal as part of their “For the People…In The Pit” St. Patrick’s Day 2026 tour.

The tour is also a celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and a promotion of their latest album, For the People, released on July 4th of 2025. For the People is the thirteenth studio album by the punk band, and the album marks the return of longtime singer Al Barr, who appears on just one song.

The band formed in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1996, and is composed of Ken Casey, Matt Kelly, Al Barr, James Lynch, Tim Brennan, Jeff DaRosa, and Kevin Rheault. Casey is the co-lead vocalist and the only constant member of the band since they formed. Barr returned from his three-year hiatus on their album, For the People.

Their soundscape is one that blends different genres of punk, and they are known for songs that work like anthems, calling people to “fight the good fight,” often played at the end of the night for last call in a packed pub. They have somehow managed to stay humble and true to their working-class, Irish roots while simultaneously becoming one of the biggest punk bands in America.

Think a mix of traditional Irish music, hard rock, bagpipes, and punk rock, with their genre also incorporating different elements of folk punk, street punk, and oi!, showcasing their evolution from a rawer punk sound to a more folk-inspired, anthemic style over the decades.

I first remember hearing Dropkick Murphys when the film The Departed came out in 2006. I was fourteen, and I recall listening to a song that made me feel inspired, energized, and a bit raucous. That song was “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” and it sent me down a rabbit hole through their catalog and history.

I wasn’t alone, and the song ended up garnering them their first and only platinum-selling single. It was at this exact moment that I realized that the Dropkick Murphys had become a part of the zeitgeist of New England. They were not only integral to the city, but they also became a part of the culture that is associated with it. The group had transcended their niche as a Celtic punk band and were growing to become a part of a collective punk-rock heartbeat in America.

Not only are they cultural ambassadors for Boston, but they have also come to represent the soundtrack for St. Patrick’s Day in the city and all across the country for that matter. They are also known for speaking up for certain causes and have long been political activists who, more recently, used their platform to speak out against MAGA.

In terms of new music for them on the horizon, they will be releasing a joint EP On March 17th, with the punk band Haywire, entitled New England Forever, featuring 8 songs total. The record will feature three original songs from each band, plus each band covering one song by the other.

The Dropkick Murphys have grown to become emblematic of both Irish American identity and punk culture in America, and their shows are always a thunderingly good time. Expect loud, brash vocals that examine socio-cultural issues, mind-melting guitar riffs, and a band that is not afraid to speak up about how they feel in a time where it is much needed.

Dropkick Murphys