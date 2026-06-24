Electrifying Guitar Rocker Zach Person Headlines Nightfall This Friday

Nightfall is where the energy is on Friday nights in Chattanooga and this Friday features the music of guitar rocker, Zach Person and his trio, preceded by local band The 42.

Headliner Zach Person is a dynamic American recording artist and the fresh face of indie rock, renowned for his loud, raw sound and primal connection with fans.

Armed with his iconic Gibson SG guitar, Person is redefining modern rock with a blend of high-energy anthems and infectious funk grooves that captivate audiences worldwide. SPIN Magazine heralds him as “bringing volume to the masses,” solidifying his reputation as a powerhouse in the contemporary music scene.

Zach Person won the prestigious Eddie’s Attic Bi-Annual Shootout—which serves as a major career milestone for artists and has previously launched the careers of other legends like John Mayer, Jennifer Nettles, and Tyler Childers His career has since skyrocketed, thanks to his innovative approach to songwriting, exhilarating live performances, and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Starting the musical entertainment at 7pm is The 42. This Chattanooga band is led by Yatti Westfield, a highly respected, multi-instrumentalist musician known for his incredible energy and musical versatility. A a staple of the local Tennessee live music scene as a one-man show, Yatti also has The 42 as one of his dynamic musical projects and performing bands. The group plays a genre-spanning mix heavily rooted in heavy-funk grooves, rock, and improvisation.

Since 1988, Nightfall has been a staple of summertime activity by gathering people of all types in the heart of downtown to enjoy original music by diverse and interesting headline artists as well as some of Chattanooga’s best local talent. Now for almost four decades, Nightfall has kept the music going and the City growing with its fresh and original approach to entertainment, which also includes local food trucks and brews, over 20 local artisans and kids’ activities.

A variety of local food trucks, art vendor booths, bar service and the Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable field opens at 6pm.

Live music begins at 7pm and continues through 9:30pm.

Free motorcycle parking is offered in the 800 block of Market Street.

Dogs, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.

Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

No coolers or weapons allowed.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series and samples of this year’s music, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.