Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To The 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival returns June 15-18, and The Pulse wants to send you and a pal to the most positive place on this planet, and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, every time.

Bonnaroo is thousands of happy campers on 700 acres of Tennessee nature with 150 epic performances featuring Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, Griz, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, and many more across 10+ stages!

All you have to do is register via email with your name, city, and daytime phone number* for your chance to win tickets and camping passes.

Head over to bonnaroo.com for all the details and to snag your tickets now, just in case you don't win. Because you don't want to miss the musical and arts part of the year!