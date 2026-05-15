Eric Paslay To Kick Off The McLemore Resort’s 2026 Songwriter’s Series

The McLemore Resort’s 2026 Songwriter’s Series kicks off with Platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated hit songwriter, artist and performer Eric Paslay on Thursday, May 21.

Set against the breathtaking views from Lookout Mountain, McLemore Resort’s Songwriter’s Series brings compelling voices above the clouds for intimate performances, unforgettable stories and soul-stirring sets.

Named an influencer of country music by American Songwriter, Eric Paslay is a celebrated singer-songwriter. Appearing on his self-titled debut album in 2014, “Friday Night,” originally recorded by Lady A, became a top-5 hit on Country Airplay.

That same year, he shared lead vocals with Amy Grant and Sheryl Crow on a song he wrote, “Deep as It Is Wide.” In 2015, a collaboration with Charles Kelley and Dierks Bentley earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Duo/Group performance. Continuing to release music, his brand-new EP, Spring, debuted earlier this month.

Paslay’s influence can be seen beyond his own catalog, shaping modern country music. He co-wrote five Billboard Hot Country Songs No.1 singles, with four of those ranked among the “Top 100 Songs of the Decade” by Country Aircheck. Recorded by Jake Owen, “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” claims the top spot on that chart. Paslay holds numerous songwriter nominations, including GRAMMY’s Best Country Song, two for ACM’s Song of the Year and CMA Song of the Year.

Local singer-songwriter Jay Brooks will open the evening with his smooth vocals and songs that invite listeners to slow down and connect. Growing up just a few miles from McLemore, Brooks draws inspiration from the quiet mountain roads and scenic overlooks. Influenced by the singer-songwriter traditions of Americana, folk and bluegrass with Southern storytelling, Brooks is empowered by creating moments where good melodies, honest lyrics and shared experiences bring people together.

This season, aspiring musicians looking to showcase their talents have an exciting opportunity for a chance to be featured as an opening act. With great musicians all around, the opening acts highlight regional artists who will perform for the McLemore guests and set the tone of the evening before our headlining performances. Submit your application here.

To purchase tickets, visit the McLemore Experiences page.