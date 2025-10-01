Everclear Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of "Sparkle And Fade" At The Caverns

Led at the helm by Art Alexakis, alternative rock band Everclear will be performing at the Caverns on Friday, October 3rd, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their hit album, Sparkle and Fade.

The post-grunge band formed initially in 1992 and has gone on to release classic rock anthems like “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “Wonderful,” and “I Will Buy You A New Life,” to name a few.

Not only were these songs pivotal tracks to many folks’ youth, but they also possessed introspective lyrics that tackled subjects like growing up without a parent, poverty, substance abuse, addiction, and survival.

Hailing originally from Portland, the band grew to fame quickly in the nineties with their signature alt-rock sound and were nominated for a Grammy in 1998 for Best Rock Instrumental Performance. To date, they have released eleven studio albums, including four that are certified gold or platinum, and have sold over 6 million records.

Arguably, the band’s most personal, reflective, and popular chart-topping hit, “Santa Monica,” comes off of Sparkle and Fade and details a personal journey of escapism and survival for Art during a very difficult period in his life.

In addition to the expansive tour, and to celebrate the release of the album and hit track, Everclear is releasing a special remastered deluxe edition of the album on double vinyl and digital on October 31st. The remastered double LP will feature 8 bonus tracks on exclusive translucent Kelly Green vinyl.

In speaking with The Pulse about his memories of the time the album came out and how his life has evolved since the release of Sparkle and Fade thirty years ago, he mentioned that his core values haven’t changed much.

“The memories, and where I was at the time—it was all still so new, but I put the blinders on, which was both a blessing and a curse. It helped me get through it and focus on what was important: the music, the band, the work, and building that brand. At the same time, I wish I had savored it a little bit more. I didn’t know how to savor it without it taking over my life.”

Regarding how things have changed for him since 1995, Art discussed how much of him is the same but that his songwriting has evolved in some ways with the passing of all that time.

“I don’t know if it’s a conscious thing, but of course my songwriting has evolved. I still try to have the same core values and still try to write from three points of view. I create stories.”

Everclear has been one of the defining sounds and bands to come out of the nineties, and in addition to capturing the soundtrack of a generation, their music has not only touched lives but also influenced countless artists over the last thirty years. Their hit tracks turned pain into purpose and reminded us that we were less alone in the world.

Everclear

Friday, October 3rd, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $89.35

The Caverns. 555 Charlie Roberts Rd, Pelham, TN.

Tickets at: thecaverns.com