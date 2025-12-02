Explore Chattanooga Musically With Make Music Winter's CHA Music Passport

Chattanooga's Make Music Winter has officially begun, and organizers are excited to share that the CHA Music Passport.

Now through December 21sy, everyone is invited to explore Chattanooga’s music scene in a new, interactive way, featuring local artists, venues, restaurants, parks, and historic music stops across the city.

This year marks the launch of the Passport in a brand-new, custom-built format. Organizers are excited to share this first edition and appreciate participation as they continue shaping and expanding it in future seasons.

Start exploring the CHA Music Passport at passport.makemusiccha.org.

How it Works:

Open the Passport — Tap here to access your digital passport and explore all participating stops.

Visit a Stop — Attend a local music event, check out a venue, or drop by a participating business.

“STAMP” your Passport — Each stop has a “STAMP” button you can tap once you’ve experienced it.It’s your personal trail of where you’ve been, like a digital journal of your musical journey.

Snap + Share — Use the Digital Photo Booth to capture moments along the way.Snap a pic at your favorite stops and share it on your socials.Tag #CHAMusicPassport for a chance to be featured.

Keep Your Progress

Your passport automatically remembers your stops as long as you return using the same browser (Private/Incognito Mode or clearing your browser history can reset your progress.)

No account. No download. No hassle.

Tip: Bookmark the Passport page on your phone so it’s easy to find throughout the month.

Why Participate?